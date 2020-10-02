WATCH: Neymar Jr pulls off a ridiculous Ace in CS:GO on Twitch

Neymar Jr, who is one of the best footballers in the world, happens to also be an ace marksman in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

The flamboyant left-winger from Paris Saint-Germain, known for setting the pitch on fire with his crisp finishes and sublime skills, recently took the gaming world by storm when he single-handedly eliminated the members from the opponent team.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward recently appeared on Twitch with his first stream, where he teamed up for some Counter-Strike. While the world is aware of his wizardry on the pitch, his skills in CS: GO soon became a talking point across social media.

Neymar with his first stream on Twitch right now.



1. He’s really good at Counter Strike

2. He’s got a great Stream Deck XL setup https://t.co/EsCyVnVqx2 — Julian (@JFest) October 1, 2020

While he may be relatively new to Twitch, his skills in Counter-Strike have long been spoken of, considering he has been playing the game for a while now. The footballer has also participated in exhibition events as well as squaring off against Brazilian teammate and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus in the past.

Neymar Jr's CS: GO Ace that went viral

In the clip above, you can watch and marvel at a calm and composed Neymar Jr, as he eliminates each member of the opposition with precision and relative ease.

On getting his final kill, Neymar Jr reacts ecstatically and breaks out into an impromptu jig as he grooves along to a catchy song playing in the background. One of Neymar's favorite hobbies is playing video games, to the extent of even skipping the 2018 Ballon D'or ceremony for some Call of Duty!

Neymar Jr has become quite a Twitch celebrity, considering the fact that he an impressive 439K followers at the moment. Apart from CS: GO, he also streams InnerSloth's indie gem, Among Us.

For instance, check out his smooth kill as an Impostor, all while wearing a slick pair of shades:

KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK A PLAY DO MENINO NEY pic.twitter.com/mMKSwhqmwb — uguin (@ugocrx) October 1, 2020

His recent 5-consecutive headshot kills soon became viral and social media had a field day reacting to his skills off the pitch.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I can't believe Neymar just got an ace on Counter Strike 😂 pic.twitter.com/0hjsqNqoaI — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) October 1, 2020

Why is Neymar actually hella good at Counter-Strike — Jeff Bowerman (@jeffbowerman_) October 1, 2020

Neymar streaming csgo and in 10 minutes already 90k viewers :o — Macindaw🐖 (@macindaw37) October 1, 2020

neymar jr streaming csgo cures my depression — drain scholar khang (@kh__ang) October 1, 2020

Best clutch I have ever seen in my life! — n1 (@pedroucb2) October 1, 2020

Just a reminder @neymarjr is probably better than you at CS:GO 😂 pic.twitter.com/lYdpzMMBCI — B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) October 1, 2020

Neymar Jr himself even requested the CS: GO Twitter handle to send him some skins:

Send me skins 😍🤩 please 🥺 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 1, 2020

With his recent exploits in CS: GO, the internet will undoubtedly be looking forward to seeing more of Neymar Jr, the Twitch streamer.