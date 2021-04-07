Tfue disqualified from Twitch Rivals Minecraft for alleged 'brightness' cheats

The simple brightness setting got 23-year-old Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, disqualified from the Twitch Rivals Minecraft Mystery Games that were held recently.
The American streamer and Esports player is best known for playing Fortnite professionally and has a Twitter following of over 4.1 million.
What began as a brilliant tournament, with Tfue and his team taking the lead, ended in disaster after the admins docked points off for "increased brightness."
According to the tournament's admins, changing the game's brightness settings outside of the in-game client is illegal. This got Tfue and his team disqualified from Twitch Rivals Minecraft.
In a statement, one of the hosts, WavePunk, said,
“After review, there is no clear evidence that the accused player was utilizing any illegal mods or texture packs. However, admins were able to reproduce that certain views were only obtainable through tweaking settings outside of the in-game client.”
The Twitch Rivals Minecraft event's rules specifically mentioned that players had to be using “Vanilla” Minecraft with no mods or add-ons. Due to the increased brightness, Tfue's team lost six points which led to BastiGHG winning.
What do fans and community members think about Tflue being disqualified from the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament?
Following the team's points loss and disqualification from the tournament, Tfue took to Twitter to voice his discontent over the decision.
However, several users pointed out that Tfue’s brightness settings did seem to give him an advantage in-game and clapped back at the streamer.
One user even pointed out that the gamma level was changed within the game files and cannot be changed.
Taylor "Hank" Harris, better known online as AntVenom, who happens to be a Minecraft commentator, took to Twitter to voice his opinion about Tfue's point drop during the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament.
However, many fans and supporters felt that the decision was unfair, as technically, no official rules were broken during the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament. Other players were using "increased brightness" as well.
According to some users, other players increased their gamma levels in-game during the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament but were not penalized.
It's unclear what had caused the admins to deduct Tfue and his team's points, but it's evident that this decision caused a rift in netizens.
Many fans are not happy with this decision and how Twitch Rival dealt with the entire situation.
Despite admins stating that Tfue did not use a mod or cheat in-game, the decision made by Twitch Rivals to only penalize his team in the tournament remains perplexing and has left people scratching their heads for answers.