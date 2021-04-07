Tfue disqualified from Twitch Rivals Minecraft for alleged 'brightness' cheats

The simple brightness setting got 23-year-old Turner Tenney, aka Tfue, disqualified from the Twitch Rivals Minecraft Mystery Games that were held recently.

The American streamer and Esports player is best known for playing Fortnite professionally and has a Twitter following of over 4.1 million.

Tfue quite possibly has the worst luck in Rivals history as last time he played Rivals in Fall Guys he was forced to forfeit prize money cause of xQc stream sniping, a moment we shall never forget.



What began as a brilliant tournament, with Tfue and his team taking the lead, ended in disaster after the admins docked points off for "increased brightness."

According to the tournament's admins, changing the game's brightness settings outside of the in-game client is illegal. This got Tfue and his team disqualified from Twitch Rivals Minecraft.

In a statement, one of the hosts, WavePunk, said,

“After review, there is no clear evidence that the accused player was utilizing any illegal mods or texture packs. However, admins were able to reproduce that certain views were only obtainable through tweaking settings outside of the in-game client.”

The Twitch Rivals Minecraft event's rules specifically mentioned that players had to be using “Vanilla” Minecraft with no mods or add-ons. Due to the increased brightness, Tfue's team lost six points which led to BastiGHG winning.

What do fans and community members think about Tflue being disqualified from the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament?

Following the team's points loss and disqualification from the tournament, Tfue took to Twitter to voice his discontent over the decision.

WE JUST WON TWITCH RIVALS AND THEY DISQUALIFIED US BECAUSE MY BRIGHTNESS WAS TOO HIGH???? — Tfue (@TTfue) April 6, 2021

However, several users pointed out that Tfue’s brightness settings did seem to give him an advantage in-game and clapped back at the streamer.

the way he is talking about the other streamers will 100% cause his young impressionable fans to go hate. Its extremely unresponsible and childish the way tfue is acting — Beezalis (@beezalis00) April 6, 2021

Brightness level is cheating? Damn everything is cheating nowadays if you’re good you’re cheating if you use a mouse you’re cheating smh — LoneWolf (@FtbLonewolf) April 6, 2021

Before they come to waste their time, I am not saying that I have done it wrong, I know that even without the gamma he probably would have won, just learning to read the rules and maybe for the other it is a better result — keons (@itskeons21) April 6, 2021

this ratio is reasonable imo — phvze (@phvze2) April 6, 2021

One user even pointed out that the gamma level was changed within the game files and cannot be changed.

First of all they didn't disqualify you, they just deducted 6 point from your team. Also, it wasn't because your brightness was too high, it's because your gamma level, that cannot be changed in the game menu, was too high, which means it was changed in the game files... — Kreyzu (@KreyzuUu) April 7, 2021

Taylor "Hank" Harris, better known online as AntVenom, who happens to be a Minecraft commentator, took to Twitter to voice his opinion about Tfue's point drop during the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament.

So Tfue's team got dropped from 1st to 3rd in Twitch Rivals because of FullBright. Thoughts? The rules did make clear "Vanilla". You can set this brightness by editing the options.txt file without a mod, but you can't get this w/ just in-game settings. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/b9HMKhIzH2 — Taylor Harris (@AntVenom) April 6, 2021

However, many fans and supporters felt that the decision was unfair, as technically, no official rules were broken during the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament. Other players were using "increased brightness" as well.

9+ other participants were exposed for using it, but not a single one was penalized. Also, people are convinced that turner was using fullbright, which is completely untrue. They basically only penalized the winning team, which is ultimately the problem. (2/2) — dase v.2 (@dase_v2) April 6, 2021

Half of the players were using it — Solis (@harveysoliskun1) April 6, 2021

According to some users, other players increased their gamma levels in-game during the Twitch Rivals Minecraft tournament but were not penalized.

It's unclear what had caused the admins to deduct Tfue and his team's points, but it's evident that this decision caused a rift in netizens.

Many fans are not happy with this decision and how Twitch Rival dealt with the entire situation.

1, people were using mods, clients, and resource packs and nothing happened

2, it wasnt in the rules AND there was no warning

3, captain sparklez, punz, and others were using above gamma 1 and i guess it doesnt matter because they didnt win?

4, you didnt discuss it with them and — monkey child (@sixeyedbird) April 6, 2021

Despite admins stating that Tfue did not use a mod or cheat in-game, the decision made by Twitch Rivals to only penalize his team in the tournament remains perplexing and has left people scratching their heads for answers.