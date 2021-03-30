The downfall of Fortnite: Tfue, SypherPK, Ali-A, and others express grave concerns over the future of the game

Fortnite Season 6 may have had a strong start, but that doesn't mean that people are happy about it. The tag #RIPFortnite was seen trending again, causing a few prominent pros to express their concerns about the condition of the game.

Their comments come in light of the recent changes that Epic Games has brought to Fortnite. In a surprising move, Epic Games banned wagers in Fortnite after a small issue of underage gambling involving a Fortnite pro came to light.

What do Fortnite pros have to say about the current state of Fortnite?

Fortnite pro Turner "Tfue" Tenny was very vocal about how he felt about Fortnite currently. He went on to say that anyone with a personality had moved on to other games.

He also went on to label the current lot of pros as brain dead. He added that he could return to streaming Fortnite again, but he just didn't want to do so anymore.

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, one of the most popular content creators on the game, went on to say that it's too early to tell if the season is bad. He added that it has been a few days since Fortnite Season 6 came out, so it's too early to make a judgement.

He went on to say that there's a possibility that Epic Games may introduce a few changes to the game that could make things better for competitive players.

According to a poll he conducted on Twitter, a good chunk of the Fortnite community actually liked the current season. It's then quite surprising that despite such high votes, the tag #RIPFortnite was still trending.

Alastair "Ali-A" Aiken, on the other hand, believes that the majority of the community wasn't happy with the game because of the amount of collaborations that the game was seeing.

He mentioned that Fortnite could benefit from original storylines just like in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. He mentioned that the Marvel season was an exception and that fans were pretty excited during that season despite it being collaboration heavy.

He feels that the problem with this season is that it's just like mainstream Fortnite and lacking creative input.