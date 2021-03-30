Fortnite pros are ‘brain dead’, exclaims Tfue, opens up about why all the top streamers quit the game 

Fortnite pros have been in a lot of soup lately. Older ones like Ali "SypherPK" Hassan haven't stirred so much controversy as much as the younger generation of pros like Cody "Clix" Conrod or Stable Ronaldo has.
In a recent stream, former Fortnite pro Turner "Tfue" Tenney voiced his opinions about the newer generation of Fortnite pros. He goes on to exclaim that he didn't care about the game anymore because it wasn't what it used to be at one point in time.
Tfue believes that any streamer who has actual skills and personalities has already migrated to better pastures.
Former Fortnite pro Tfue opens up about pros leaving the game
Tfue goes on to draw parallels between himself, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff. He says that every single streamer who isn't brain dead has moved on to other games. He also went on to say that he could probably go back to streaming Fortnite but he doesn't really want to do that anymore.
Tfue's comments come in light of Epic Games banning wagers in the game. Wagers used to be a thing in Fortnite but they went against the Terms of Service of the game. Their move to enforce the ban came all of a sudden after Clix was seen wagering with a child.
Although it's unknown who he was targeting with his comments because he hasn't named anyone, it could be directed at anyone from the newer generation of Fortnite pros.
Players like Clix and Jonathan "BBG Calc" Webber have recently been in the news for some not-so-great comments. Recently BBG Calc indulged in a war of words with popular Fortnite data miner HYPEX who called out Fortnite pros for being toxic.
The internet obviously thought of it differently, and lashed out against BBG Calc for complaining too much. Some individuals on the internet also felt that BBG Calc should get a real job instead of playing Fortnite if he had so many problems with it.
He wasn't the only person in the community called out for being toxic. A few weeks back, the Fortnite Pro Clix was also seen as being toxic towards Fortnite Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard. Although he deleted his tweets in which he used profanity against Mustard, the internet was quick to remind him of the language he used.
Instances of such toxicity could probably be the reason Tfue regards the current batch of Fortnite pros as brain dead. The overall situation with the pros and EPic Games' policies towards Fortnite is probably the reason why even Tfue is choosing to refer to Fortnite as a dead game. This is something the developers would do well to not take lighty.