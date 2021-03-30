Fortnite pros are ‘brain dead’, exclaims Tfue, opens up about why all the top streamers quit the game 

Fortnite pros have been in a lot of soup lately. Older ones like Ali "SypherPK" Hassan haven't stirred so much controversy as much as the younger generation of pros like Cody "Clix" Conrod or Stable Ronaldo has.

In a recent stream, former Fortnite pro Turner "Tfue" Tenney voiced his opinions about the newer generation of Fortnite pros. He goes on to exclaim that he didn't care about the game anymore because it wasn't what it used to be at one point in time.

Tfue believes that any streamer who has actual skills and personalities has already migrated to better pastures.

Former Fortnite pro Tfue opens up about pros leaving the game

Tfue goes on to draw parallels between himself, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff. He says that every single streamer who isn't brain dead has moved on to other games. He also went on to say that he could probably go back to streaming Fortnite but he doesn't really want to do that anymore.

At some point enough is enough. The reason they get away with being lazy now is most of the community is a bunch of little kids who don’t see the whole picture. There’s a reason why all the big streamers left Fortnite... — Cujo (@CujoA) February 25, 2021

Tfue's comments come in light of Epic Games banning wagers in the game. Wagers used to be a thing in Fortnite but they went against the Terms of Service of the game. Their move to enforce the ban came all of a sudden after Clix was seen wagering with a child.

Also won't be able to play arena with the amount of fucking stream snipers I have so will be starting to play Arena Box Fights!!!!!! orrr green vs purple go goated! — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 25, 2021

NOT ALLOWED:

- Sub customs

- Fortnite wagers



ALLOWED:

- GET FUCKED BY PRIMAL SHOTGUN WHILE EPIC GAMES IS SWIMMING IN MONEY — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) March 25, 2021

So you can't do sub customs, you can't do wager, you can't stream arena because epic does nothing against streamsnipers.... Fucking hell, what's left to do in this game.... — Zrool 尔 (@TheRealZrool) March 25, 2021

Although it's unknown who he was targeting with his comments because he hasn't named anyone, it could be directed at anyone from the newer generation of Fortnite pros.

Players like Clix and Jonathan "BBG Calc" Webber have recently been in the news for some not-so-great comments. Recently BBG Calc indulged in a war of words with popular Fortnite data miner HYPEX who called out Fortnite pros for being toxic.

this guy makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for tweeting out lines of code and is talking about how we are "too toxic" when they add game breaking shit that costs us thousands of dollars https://t.co/cWOfkgHyi7 — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) March 26, 2021

A new shotgun isn’t “game breaking shit” you’re just not used to it, even then you can get your point across without viciously insulting the people who gave you a career. You can also always earn the money from another game pic.twitter.com/1nBl8P7NUZ — Not Jonesy (@JohnsWhicc) March 26, 2021

The funny thing is that the replies on this tweet proves Hypex’s point lmao. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) March 26, 2021

Casuals are so fucking braindead this is a prime example — horny (@horny61144911) March 26, 2021

The internet obviously thought of it differently, and lashed out against BBG Calc for complaining too much. Some individuals on the internet also felt that BBG Calc should get a real job instead of playing Fortnite if he had so many problems with it.

Image via Twitter

He wasn't the only person in the community called out for being toxic. A few weeks back, the Fortnite Pro Clix was also seen as being toxic towards Fortnite Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard. Although he deleted his tweets in which he used profanity against Mustard, the internet was quick to remind him of the language he used.

You really thought you did something there. He isn’t a toxic shitter that whines and complains about the game 24/7 like a majority of the comp scene. He’s a genuine person that is loved by the community. Swing and a miss😐 — K3LL1Nツ (@K1LL3RX2) March 26, 2021

Instances of such toxicity could probably be the reason Tfue regards the current batch of Fortnite pros as brain dead. The overall situation with the pros and EPic Games' policies towards Fortnite is probably the reason why even Tfue is choosing to refer to Fortnite as a dead game. This is something the developers would do well to not take lighty.