Fortnite wager matches are now a thing of the past as Epic Games cracks down on 'underage gambling'

Fortnite wagers have been around for a while now. However, Epic Games has started a crackdown on the wagering scene because it was against their Terms of Service.

In a recent tweet, Fortnite pro Cody "Clix" Conrod mentioned that he had been contacted by the company and was asked to stop wagering unless he wanted to face a ban.

Epic's decision to officially stop Fortnite wagers comes a few months after they decided to ban subscriber-based custom scrims, wherein many streamers organized custom scrims in exchange for subscribers.

Will the crackdown on Fortnite wagers affect the game in general?

Won't be playing or having anything to do with wagers anymore, just got personally messaged by epic and was told to stop or will result in a ban. Recommend others to stop as well, tweeting this so people are aware. — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 25, 2021

It's common knowledge that Clix's broadcasts on Twitch often include Fortnite wagers. He, along with a couple of other pros, indulge in box fight matches and often compete for a pool of money.

see i think what David is inferring here is that Cody 'Clix' Conrod was playing wagers in popular video game 'Fortnite' against his opponent who unbeknownst to him was eleven years of age and after said wager Cody was told to stop playing wagers because his opponent was eleven — rancid (@rancidFN_) March 26, 2021

However, he recently indulged in a wager match with an 11-year-old, which brought up the issue of underage gambling because Fortnite wagers are a form of gambling.

Wagers could be potentially a huge legal problem for Clix since he and the people that are "wagering" with him are underage. Epic asking him to stop is because they don't want their brand associated with kids doing bets. If that doesn't sound logic to you... — Potatostein (@Von_Potatostein) March 25, 2021

Since many players participating in these Fortnite wagers are below 18, it is understandable why Epic chose to crack down on such matches.

How does the Fortnite wagering scene compare to other Battle Royales like Apex Legends?

Fortnite and Apex Legends are both BRs, but their gameplay mechanics are starkly different. Despite having a target audience that differs in age groups, both games are similar in a few ways.

However, Apex Legends has provisions for community-driven tournaments rather than wagers as a whole when it comes down to the wagering scene. EA has also laid down ground rules for such community-driven contests, minimizing the chances of wagers altogether.

The absence of such ground rules in the case of Fortnite will likely lead to further complications as the community keeps complaining about Epic stopping Fortnite wagers altogether.

The incident has also led to RIP Fortnite to trend on Twitter yet again.

Apart from RIP Fortnite, "Is Fortnite dying?" happens to be the most burning question in the community now. Fortnite pro Arab depicted the scenario in Fortnite right now in a tweet.

Wagers Banned ✅

Scrims Banned ✅

Arena Sucks ✅

Stream Snipers get in your game 100% of the time ✅



The game is in a great state 👍 — Arab (@YourFellowArab) March 25, 2021

And in some ways, he resonated the same feeling as Clix when talking about the Arena mode and stream snipers.

Also won't be able to play arena with the amount of fucking stream snipers I have so will be starting to play Arena Box Fights!!!!!! orrr green vs purple go goated! — Clix (@ClixHimself) March 25, 2021

The stream sniper problem isn't new in Fortnite, and Epic Games hasn't done much to address the issue. From a legal standpoint, it's understandable why the publisher is cracking down on wagers.

it is all because of wagers hahahahahhah

ahahhahahahahha — Ali Wail (@aliwail8) March 26, 2021

Given the popularity of the game, the amount of Fortnite wagers occurring daily was bound to appear on the organization's radar.

NOT ALLOWED:

- Sub customs

- Fortnite wagers



ALLOWED:

- GET FUCKED BY PRIMAL SHOTGUN WHILE EPIC GAMES IS SWIMMING IN MONEY — M10 MOTOR (@FNATIC_MOTOR) March 25, 2021

It's difficult to say if cracking down on Fortnite wagers would be beneficial for the developers in the longer run, but for now, it was the only thing they could do to prevent underage gambling.

So basically you can’t play creative because it’s bannable and you can’t play the battle royale because 50 streamsnipers are you bending you over every game. What do they actually expect people to stream now then? — Plalism (@PlaIism) March 25, 2021

However, with Epic now stopping these Fortnite wagers for good, there's a chance that "RIP Fortnite" may actually be a reality.

So you can't do sub customs, you can't do wager, you can't stream arena because epic does nothing against streamsnipers.... Fucking hell, what's left to do in this game.... — Zrool (@TheRealZrool) March 25, 2021

Everything said and done, the lack of any ground rules in such cases might just lead to the rise of illegal Fortnite wagers. These may prove to be a thorn in Epic's side in the long run if they don't come up with any ground rules for Fortnite wagers anytime soon.