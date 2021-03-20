The future of Fortnite Season 6 on iOS: Will the game return to Apple devices this season

For the past few months, people have been asking the question, "Will Fortnite return to Apple devices?" The fate of Fortnite on iOS devices hangs in the balance as the top brass from Apple, and Epic Games plan on taking a stand on May 2021.

Fortnite was removed from the App Store late last year. Epic Games complained that Apple was taking extensive cuts from developers while offering them only a single system of transactions.

Will Fortnite return to Apple devices anytime soon?

the epic games vs. apple trial will be in person starting may 3rd and will last 5 days unless otherwise ordered (monday-friday). there will be around 35 hours of trial. we will be able to listen to it with a phone call pic.twitter.com/9fqcY1LemN — GOLDEN (@imgoldenyt) March 4, 2021

The trial is scheduled to last for 35 hours and will probably answer questions on Fortnite coming back to Apple devices. This entire debacle started when Epic Games updated its mobile version of Fortnite to bypass the payment system implemented by Apple.

This led to Fortnite being removed from the App store. Epic Games filed a counter-antitrust lawsuit. Recent developments indicate that Tim Cook and Craig Federighi of Apple intend to testify in court. Some reports are also suggesting that Tim Sweeny and Mark Rein will be present in order to testify.

We're working with Epic to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for GeForce NOW on iOS, which will delay the availability of the game. Stay tuned for more news. — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) December 16, 2020

Fortnite has a huge fan base on mobile devices. The subsequent ban of the game on iOS devices had a significant impact on Epic Games' fan base. However, as the trial draws closer, fans will be more curious than ever about Fortnite's return to iOS devices.

Fortnite was scheduled to return to iOS devices via Nvidia NOW, a cloud gaming service. There hasn't been more news on the development recently. Ultimately, Fortnite Season 6's return on iOS devices will be entirely dependent on the verdict of the lawsuit.

Given that Fortnite Season 6 ends in June, it's highly unlikely that Fortnite will return to Apple devices during this season. iOS users will be hoping that there's some good news by the end of May.