Fortnite pro BBG Calc under heavy fire after calling out leaker 'HYPEX,' drama ensues

In a surprising turn of events, Fortnite professional player Jonathan "BBG Calc" Weber and popular data miner "HYPEX" engaged in a war of words on Twitter.
The entire issue started when HYPEX called out Fortnite pros for being toxic and immature compared to other games' pros. This tweet enraged BBG Calc, who started a thread of his own on Twitter.
Both individuals received heavy backlash on the platform, as a part of the community sided with HYPEX while others stood with BBG Calc.
Are Fortnite pros inherently toxic, or has the game forced them to become so?
The internet believes that it's the inherent toxicity of the professional players in Fortnite that has led to the developers stopping communications with them.
Netizens also feel that using profanity against the publishers isn't the best way to go about the matter.
Other data miners like SexyNutella came out in support of HYPEX and said that most people didn't understand how the game worked. He mentioned that a few people would come out and tweet about how they needed better prize pools.
Later, the same players would complain that the developers weren't listening to them because they didn't incorporate the changes instantly.
On the other hand, a few people believe that HYPEX is a data miner, so his opinions shouldn't matter. Some also believe that he shouldn't be saying a thing because he doesn't know about the competitive scene in Fortnite.
The internet also believes that pros in Fortnite are toxic because they don't receive any communication from the developers in the first place.
Of the two individuals involved in this drama, BBG Calc seemed to have been hit harder. Twitter called him out for complaining about the alleged game-breaking weapon that everyone believes is the Primal Shotgun.
The Fortnite pro received additional heat for mentioning that HYPEX made money by just tweeting few "lines of code." That statement seemingly offended a lot of people.
Overall, everyone believed that BBG Calc making such a tweet just proves the point that HYPEX had tried to make in the first place.
Can playing games like Fortnite be considered a real job?
While the drama revolved around the inherent toxicity in Fortnite, there were a few people on the internet who asked BBG Calc to quit whining about Fortnite and get a real job.
Statements like these are few in number, but they do beg the question, "Can gaming be considered as a real job?"
There can't be a definite answer to this query because Fortnite content creators make a lot of money by making videos on the game. On the flip side, many others also make Fortnite-related content but fail to make money.
A small part of the internet does feel that gaming isn't a real job, and maybe that's the underlying feeling in the community.