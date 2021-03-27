Fortnite pro BBG Calc under heavy fire after calling out leaker 'HYPEX,' drama ensues

In a surprising turn of events, Fortnite professional player Jonathan "BBG Calc" Weber and popular data miner "HYPEX" engaged in a war of words on Twitter.

I dont understand how most comp players expect communication when they are more toxic and immature than all the other games' communities combined.. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 26, 2021

The entire issue started when HYPEX called out Fortnite pros for being toxic and immature compared to other games' pros. This tweet enraged BBG Calc, who started a thread of his own on Twitter.

Both individuals received heavy backlash on the platform, as a part of the community sided with HYPEX while others stood with BBG Calc.

Are Fortnite pros inherently toxic, or has the game forced them to become so?

this guy makes hundreds of thousands of dollars a year for tweeting out lines of code and is talking about how we are "too toxic" when they add game breaking shit that costs us thousands of dollars https://t.co/cWOfkgHyi7 — BBG Calc (@yungcalc) March 26, 2021

The internet believes that it's the inherent toxicity of the professional players in Fortnite that has led to the developers stopping communications with them.

Netizens also feel that using profanity against the publishers isn't the best way to go about the matter.

But being toxic and making that hashtag trend doesn’t solve anything. There are a lot better and more mature ways to express the things you disagree about in the game lol — K3LL1Nツ (@K1LL3RX2) March 27, 2021

Other data miners like SexyNutella came out in support of HYPEX and said that most people didn't understand how the game worked. He mentioned that a few people would come out and tweet about how they needed better prize pools.

Later, the same players would complain that the developers weren't listening to them because they didn't incorporate the changes instantly.

When are y’all gonna realize that you can’t just immediately change everything, we have to wait for this or the next update for anything to change — yo (@Piececontrol96) March 26, 2021

Y'all get RIP FORTNITE trending every time you have a problem with the game, and clearly posting "lines of code" is working out for him.



You guys are pretty toxic to the developers and sometimes are really childish when it comes to these things. — CT TOM4TO 🍅 (@CTTOM4TO_YT) March 26, 2021

The Problem with people is that they don’t understand how the game works.



You see people saying: Remove Primal Shotgun & We need better prize pools.



Then they get frustrated saying “oh look they don’t even care about the community cause they didn’t do what they want instantly. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) March 26, 2021

On the other hand, a few people believe that HYPEX is a data miner, so his opinions shouldn't matter. Some also believe that he shouldn't be saying a thing because he doesn't know about the competitive scene in Fortnite.

UR A LEAKER U SHOULDNT GIVE IS UR OPINIONS WE DONT CARE — ghoulfishy (@Ghoulzix) March 26, 2021

idk why people that have NO CLUE abt anything comp related try to share their opinion and think their right lmaoooo — elipseee (@elipse93) March 26, 2021

The internet also believes that pros in Fortnite are toxic because they don't receive any communication from the developers in the first place.

They toxic because epic never listened in the first place — Zed (@fnzeddd) March 26, 2021

Of the two individuals involved in this drama, BBG Calc seemed to have been hit harder. Twitter called him out for complaining about the alleged game-breaking weapon that everyone believes is the Primal Shotgun.

how does a shotgun cost you thousands of dollars — Octy Matoi (@OctyMatoi_) March 26, 2021

okay but you can't deny that the fortnite community and pro players are some of the most toxic people in the gaming world. Hypex has a point, you can't expect good communication or respect from epic if you're gonna publicly bad talk the game. — London♔ (@londoneuu) March 26, 2021

The Fortnite pro received additional heat for mentioning that HYPEX made money by just tweeting few "lines of code." That statement seemingly offended a lot of people.

"for tweeting out lines of code", I don't think you have any idea on how much time he has spend on even being able to do that



It's really difficult / takes a lot of time to learn how to parse the files (unless you rely on someone else's work, which he often doesn't) — Jacoco (@Jacoco_) March 26, 2021

You are the type of dude that thinks to fix bugs you just type



“Bugs=Off” — Reed (@ReedBooksPlz) March 26, 2021

Overall, everyone believed that BBG Calc making such a tweet just proves the point that HYPEX had tried to make in the first place.

The funny thing is that the replies on this tweet proves Hypex’s point lmao. — SexyNutella (@SexyNutella_) March 26, 2021

Can playing games like Fortnite be considered a real job?

I mean cmon. This Tweet alone proved his point. Get a real job if you want money instead of crying about losing money because of a video game. — Shoccer 💙 (@ShoccerYT) March 26, 2021

While the drama revolved around the inherent toxicity in Fortnite, there were a few people on the internet who asked BBG Calc to quit whining about Fortnite and get a real job.

Statements like these are few in number, but they do beg the question, "Can gaming be considered as a real job?"

Then don’t take the gamble that the game will be messed up, here I’ll get you started pic.twitter.com/HP9RZMVyAq — DaveButNot (@DaveButNot) March 26, 2021

There can't be a definite answer to this query because Fortnite content creators make a lot of money by making videos on the game. On the flip side, many others also make Fortnite-related content but fail to make money.

A small part of the internet does feel that gaming isn't a real job, and maybe that's the underlying feeling in the community.