Fortnite drama brews on as "Thank you Epic Games" starts to trend as a counter to "RIP Fortnite"

"RIP Fortnite" has started plenty of drama on Twitter, as "Thank you Epic Games" begins to trend in response to the hate.

In recent years, Fortnite has meant a lot to various players across several different platforms. Since its debut in 2017, some players have been very loyal to the game while others have not, hence the trending tag of #RIPFortnite.

Just wanna say #ThankYouEpicGames again for changing my life in the for the last ~4 years.. i dropped out at 15-16 cause the school system sucks in countries like mine & the good schools were too expensive for my family so i didn't know what to do until this game came out! ❤️ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 26, 2021

The trending “Thank you Epic Games” came straight from HYPEX themselves, as they mentioned Epic Games in a heartfelt tweet to go against RIP Fortnite.

The trending tag for RIP Fortnite has been around before. Several times have players and other people alike hated on the game due to it’s changing cycle.

Usually, people complain about the game either because they took away a weapon and certain skins, or because of their map changes. Most recently, the tag is also trending since Epic Games' crackdown on pro players participating in Wager Matches.

I just wish it could go back to the way it was 😔 #ripfortnite pic.twitter.com/MSOoHl3RC9 — a (meal) ✰ (@amiel_josiah) March 26, 2021

Those backing up Fortnite are all tweeting out “Thank you Epic Games” alongside their favorite moments in-game, favorite skins, and because of the new material they get every so often. These people are also lashing back at Fortnite haters on how players should adapt to new mechanics and features, instead of calling the game dead.

Of course, there are some people who just troll and love to fuel the fires on both sides of the rant, but in general, these are real players who think they're right. All in all, Fortnite will continue to move on with its seasons and be enjoyable for those who can find fun and enjoyment in the game. It’s not the first time #RIPFortnite has been trending, and it might not be the last time either.