Fortnite Season 6 leaks hint at new Golden Llama, Storm changes, and much more

Fortnite Season 6 is off to a mind-blowing start. The 16.10 update is just around the corner as well, and keeping that in mind, data miners have gone into overdrive, digging up whatever they can find before the update arrives.

Fortnite Season 6 shows a lot of promise in terms of the story, and from the looks of it, the way the season ends will have huge rammifications for the upcoming seasons as well.

What all changes can be expected after the Fortnite Season 6 16.10 update?

First things first, Fortnite update 16.10 arrives next week. In all probability, the update will drop on 30th March, which happens to be next Tuesday. This is aligned with the pattern Epic Games has been following for a while now.

Storm visibility comparison with and without performance mode! Epic said they are already working on a fix. (img: u/EzBugatti99) pic.twitter.com/FopXgjx4xN — StreakyFly - Fortnite Leaks (@StreakyFly) March 23, 2021

With the new update, the storm is supposed to change. With performance mode enabled, everything is visible. However, when performance mode is disabled, it's almost impossible to see in the storm. Epic Games has been working on this fix, and it should be available in Fortnite Season 6 with the next update.

In one of the daily quests this season, Rebirth Raven mentions that "the corruption in this place... it's spreading" when visiting a guardian tower.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/UMe6Y6DfNV — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 19, 2021

There's a possibility that there might be a few visual changes to the map in the upcoming update too. In one of her quests, Rebirth Raven says that the corruption in the place was spreading. So there's a chance that the brown area will start spreading out on the map as well.

For some reason there's a new data table for the Upgrade Bench and it has these upgrades (with the same resources prices as the old upgrade bench).. Don't know if epic is planning to bring it back or if it was a scrapped idea.. pic.twitter.com/MTGCYZUg58 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 17, 2021

There's a possibility that upgrade benches may return too. For now, all that loopers can do in the game is craft new weapons, but with the upgrade benches, they'll be able to improve on the rarity of these weapons. This feature will be really beneficial, because players won't have to rely on the RNG for the loot anymore, provided it goes live in Fortnite Season 6.

Two new files Codenamed "French Fry" was added this update. This codename was for the Family Guy Flipbook previously. So they're still working on a skin under the name "French Fry"



Credits to @InTheShadeYT for noticing! — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) March 16, 2021

Data miners believe that the Family Guy related files that were found last season are still being worked on by Epic Games in Fortnite Season 6. The files were codenamed "French Fry," and since the developers are still working on it, there's a chance that the game might see a Family Guy collaboration sometime this season itself.

The community has been suggesting some changes as well, and this time, the community wants a golden llama to be included in the game. The golden llama could be rarer than the regular llama and should drop gold, materials, and parts.

The reduced drop rates of these Mechanical Parts has slowed the game down a bit according to the community, and buffing the drop rates is something they would really appreciate.