Outriders update leaves community unhappy with massive nerfs and balance changes

Since the much-anticipated release of Outriders, players have been facing numerous problems in-game. Problems ranged from server connectivity issues to disappearing inventory and minor glitches that stopped players from completing missions.
For their part, the developers have acknowledged their shortcomings and tried to remedy the situation.
Following numerous complaints and outcry on social media, the developers actively began addressing the problems on Twitter. While most of the issues were trivial, certain problems left players unable to enjoy the game.
This has sparked outrage amongst many gamers.
Despite the backlash on social media, the developers stayed true to their commitment and began addressing these issues one-by-one.
Over the past week, they have been forthcoming and transparent about the issues plaguing the game.
Despite the constant correspondence with the community, the recent Outriders update has left players dissatisfied with nerfs and balance changes. Many thought those changes were unnecessary.
Outriders update leaves community unhappy
On April 8th, 4:30 p.m. BST/UTC, the game servers were taken offline, and maintenance work began. Alongside the scheduled maintenance work, nerfs, balances, inventory restorations, and many other issues were addressed.
Players were even rewarded with a free Legendary weapon, Titanium currency, and a 'Frustation' emote for putting up with server issues.
Nonetheless, once the servers were back online, all hell broke loose as unhappy fans began swarming the Outriders Twitter handle with comments and questions. They demanded answers.
According to most players, no one asked for the nerfs, balances, and changes implemented during the maintenance. If anything, these changes made the game harder for casual players who disliked grinding for legendary gear.
The problem didn't just stop at grinding for legendary gear drops. It also extended to the entire gameplay.
The majority of the community felt that nerfing and re-balancing items in a PvE game made no sense. They claimed that it would impact the game in the long run by reducing the player base.
Angry gamers shut down other players who tried to defend the developers. The community is not happy with these changes. They want the nerfs reserved. One user summed up the situation perfectly in a tweet.
It's not just Twitter, the Outriders community on Reddit addressed the issue as well. They also called out the developers for unnecessary nerfing.
It's sad to think that just a few hours before the nerfs, veterans of other multiplayer games such as Anthem, Warframe, and Destinty 2 came together on Outriders Reddit to boost the game's credibility after a botched launch.
According to the developers, these nerfs were implemented with the best interest of players in mind. With the community staging a full-blown revolt against these nerfs, it's hard to say what happens next.