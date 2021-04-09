Outriders constantly crashing: Players report getting kicked out of the lobby and other server problems

Outriders isn't really off to that great a start. Although the game shows some promise, many issues are currently plaguing the game. Outriders is currently a bundle of bugs, with everything from players being kicked out of the lobby to the game crashing, happening.

Overall, the continuous connectivity issue that Outriders is facing is the reason the entire gaming community is irked. The developers behind Outriders had promised that the game will support crossplay from the very first day, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Nothing like paying 60$ to crash every 20 mins — Mike Blais (@MikeyB603) April 8, 2021

Players report connectivity issues after Outriders constantly crashes

I've honestly played both games and I honestly can't get into outriders it's too boring and I also don't like waiting 20 minutes to sign in — MAGZen #Stayzen (@MAGZen03) April 8, 2021

Players have been reporting that if there's a hybrid lobby, i.e. a lobby that has players logged in from PC and console, one of the players gets booted.

The developers have been very prompt to respond when they've been questioned about what went wrong with the launch of the game. They've agreed to talk about the issues once all these existing problems have been handled.

Absolutely.



We're still continually working through it all, but we're hoping to in the near future share more specific details about whats going on and what we've been doing about it. https://t.co/MWf8IHIf5L — Outriders (@Outriders) April 3, 2021

Yeah it seems it effects others worse than some. Its a shame but i think they will fix it. Just a patience thing now. — Danny Jones (@ESV_Breeze) April 8, 2021

Even without crossplay, players still faced server instabilities. Getting kicked from sessions is something which is the cause of a lot of frustration for players navigating through this brand new looter shooter.

The enemies amount isn't the problem its the all the stuttering for me at least and when ever I do a ability I get Frozen in place for a second it's like my abilities have lag. I can't Dodge and sometimes it causes me to die — 🦾Yo! Earl What You Playin (@WhatEarl) April 8, 2021

Players need to stock up on weapons and items for them to progress but getting kicked out continuously can put a stop to that progress, especially if players get booted from the server before the game saves.

3 days later, 1/3 tickets randomly closed, not fixed and live chat is offline? Can I get help? This is getting ridiciulous.. I just want my inventory back. pic.twitter.com/BObIJqwVIx — Leytiri (@iLackSanity) April 8, 2021

Despite these online connectivity issues, players have also been facing various visual bugs. Although the game was riding on a lot of hype, the current situation isn't being very favorable to Outriders.

Potential workaround for anyone who has an issue joining a game (getting stuck at 80%) or getting a spinning Outriders logo.



From the lobby, do not select "continue".



Instead: Select a starting point and acknowledge, then launch. — Outriders (@Outriders) April 4, 2021

The game has a neutral rating on Steam, and it has a lot of reviews as well. Most of these reviews are negative and pertain to the connectivity issues that the game is facing.

On Consoles, a full cache clear is done this way:



Please power cycle your console and clear your cache by turning your console off completely (NOT rest mode).



Then unplug it for a few minutes (This step is important!).



Then try again. — Outriders (@Outriders) April 4, 2021

From the looks of it, Outriders might be suffering from the problem Cyberpunk 2077 suffered from as well - a rushed release. At least the developers behind Outriders are being more proactive and responsive. The game was down for an entire day on the 5th of April as the developers tried to address some of the issues in the game.

did you even fucking see anthem? CP2077?? lmao jesus fuck atleast PCF and SE are actually trying to fix it hell CP2077 was REMOVED FROM THE SONY DIGITAL STORE...but Outriders was worse...lol — Jim Smith (@JimSmit27555737) April 8, 2021

Overall, Outriders shows a lot of promise as a looter-shooter. It may not be as good as the Destiny franchise, but it's difficult to say anything about the game because it has just released. If the developers want Outriders to really leave a mark, they've got to start addressing the issues that the game is facing at this point.