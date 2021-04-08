Outriders World Tier not going up? Here's how to Level up quicker with World Tier farms

Recently, numerous gamers started searching for the best strategies to level up the Outriders World Tier.

The recently released RPG game from Square Enix has numerous in-game tasks and quests for gamers to complete and progress further.

However, with the Outriders World Tier not going up for several, players are worried that it might affect their in-game progression and Skill Tree ranking.

With numerous side quests, lore quests, and expedition-based tasks, players are confused as to why their Outrider World Tier isn't going up.

Popular YouTuber JorRaptor uploaded a recent video that discusses how to quickly level up the Outrider World Tier with the best loot and proper builds.

The focus here will be to guide players to reach level 15 in Outriders World Tier swiftly.

How to reach level 15 in Outriders World Tier?

YouTuber JorRaptor starts by mentioning that World Tier progression doesn't affect a player's XP gain. Players have a misconception that playing at Outriders World Tier 15 is the best option, but that is not accurate.

The YouTuber mentions that playing every round at Tier 15 will only slow players down.

Players should rank up their character to level 30 first before thinking about unlocking Outriders World Tier 15.

"The key to an Outriders World Tier farm is that you do not want to die as you'll lose progress," said JorRaptor.

He mentions that if players are trying to rank up in a solo queue for Outrider World Tier progression, then they have to face enemies which are stronger than them. In order to face these enemies, players need the proper Skill Tree abilities and the best builds.

The best thing about playing at Outriders World Tier 15 is that the loot dropped by the NPCs and the Bosses are high-level. Players can choose to dismantle their loot in order to craft items later on.

Outriders World Tier guide (Image via JorRaptor)

JorRaptor mentions that players who haven't completed the campaign mode shouldn't try to enter Outriders World Tier 15. He suggests that players should finish the story mode, get the most XP from there and then try the Outriders World Tier 15.

He also suggests that completing the story mode will give players comprehensive knowledge. At the same time, players will get innumerable items from the campaign mode which they can craft for better items.

Best farming weapon, perk and mod to level up the Outriders World Tier

JorRaptor shows one of the most reliable Outriders World Tier farms present in the First City map. Players will have to select the "Reach the other side of the River" story point.

Outriders World Tier Automatic Shotgun (Image via JorRaptor)

Players will be transported to an area full of enemies, and killing them will give a huge XP boost. The objective is to keep killing enemies without dying or taking fatal damage. This farming method can help players progress quickly in-game.

Outriders World Tier Perk and Mod (Image via JorRaptor)

Players will have to take one round at a time and keep progressing to the Boss level spawn in this Outriders World Tier farm.

JorRaptor suggests that players should use the H.L.R 30D "Setting Sun" automatic Shotgun to eliminate enemies swiftly.

Players need to use the Perpetuum Mobile Perk to instantly replenish their magazine with ammo, and the Crematorium Mod to kill enemies with explosive chain reactions.

"You can reach the Outriders World Tier 15 with this trick if you take the time," said JorRapotor.