Outriders Journal locations guide: Where to find all secret journal pages

Square Enix's recent cooperative role-playing third-person game is rapidly turning into an online sensation as players go on scavenger hunts to find Outriders Journal locations.
The Outriders Journals hold sensitive information about the characters and the plot. Finding these journals can be tricky especially because they are scattered all across the maps.
However, players will get a comprehensive idea of their character and can plan their Skill Tree progression once they obtain these journals.
Popular YouTuber LunarGaming recently uploaded a video in which he discovered all 339 pages from Outriders Journal locations. Players can collect these key artifacts in the game from all across the map.
How to get all 339 pages from Outriders Journal locations
There is an in-game challenge called "One for the books," and it requires players to find 300 pages from all Outriders Journal locations.
LunarGaming mentions that players will only need 300 pages to complete the challenge, but they need to get all 339 to complete the "well-read" Tier 5 accolade.
Since these Outriders Journal locations are scattered all over the map, the target here will be to isolate every region and pinpoint the areas where players can find the pages.
Players will need to play every mission, side quest, hunt, historian, and lore quests to find all the journal pages in-game.
This effectively means that to find all the Outriders Journal locations, players will have to interact with every NPC and finish each quest.
According to LunarGaming, the number of journal entries present in each map can be seen when players use the fast-travel option.
For example, the Rift Town map has 11 Outriders Journal locations scattered all around the area. Players can find two of them in the Vendor's Camp area itself.
The journals are usually marked with a distinct glowing blue color which makes them easy to spot.
All the entry pages from the Outriders Journal locations in Rift Town are listed as follows:
- The Relocation
- Flores Flight Reports
- The Landing
- Textile Manufacturing
- Hound's Note
- Eva's Letter
- Barker's Journal
- Reiner's Journal
- Feeding The Colony
- The Coming End
Similarly, the First City map has 18 known Outriders Journal locations. All the entry pages found in First City are as follows:
- Powering the Cryopods
- Landmark Solar Panels
- Librarian, History of Earth
- The Outriders Revamped
- Landmark Radio Tower
- Anna McKeller's Journal
- Librarian, year 1 on Earth
- The First Anomaly Storm
- Anomaly Storm
- The Storm's Aftermath
- Exiles
- Jane Colm's Journal
- Transfer Order Dr. Nathan Scurlock
- Cryopods
- First Citizens
- Mass Awakening
Similarly, other maps like Eagle Peaks, Deadrock Pass, Trench Town have numerous Outriders Journal locations. Players will have to find pages around the areas on specific maps.
The number of pages found at each of these Outriders Journal locations is mentioned in the following list:
- Eagle Peaks - nine journals
- Trench Town - five journals
- Deadrock Pass - four journals
- Wreckage zone - six journals
- Quarry - ten journals
- Forest Enclave - five journals
- Stronghold - eight journals
- The Gate - two journals
- Dunes - one journal
- Pax City - four journals
- The Caravel - four journals
- Outriders Camp - one journal