Outriders Journal locations guide: Where to find all secret journal pages

Square Enix's recent cooperative role-playing third-person game is rapidly turning into an online sensation as players go on scavenger hunts to find Outriders Journal locations.

The Outriders Journals hold sensitive information about the characters and the plot. Finding these journals can be tricky especially because they are scattered all across the maps.

Question. Made a new character and the journals that were unlocked with my level 14 has caused it to glitch out for my new character. Meaning I can't get them back leaving them blank. Any work around? — BRAD🎮🕹️ (@B_RADS150) April 2, 2021

However, players will get a comprehensive idea of their character and can plan their Skill Tree progression once they obtain these journals.

Popular YouTuber LunarGaming recently uploaded a video in which he discovered all 339 pages from Outriders Journal locations. Players can collect these key artifacts in the game from all across the map.

How to get all 339 pages from Outriders Journal locations

There is an in-game challenge called "One for the books," and it requires players to find 300 pages from all Outriders Journal locations.

LunarGaming mentions that players will only need 300 pages to complete the challenge, but they need to get all 339 to complete the "well-read" Tier 5 accolade.

Advertisement

Outrdiers Journal locations One for the books Achievement (Image via LunarGaming)

Since these Outriders Journal locations are scattered all over the map, the target here will be to isolate every region and pinpoint the areas where players can find the pages.

Players will need to play every mission, side quest, hunt, historian, and lore quests to find all the journal pages in-game.

Outrdiers Journal locations Well-read medal (Image via LunarGaming)

This effectively means that to find all the Outriders Journal locations, players will have to interact with every NPC and finish each quest.

According to LunarGaming, the number of journal entries present in each map can be seen when players use the fast-travel option.

Advertisement

Outriders is div 1 gears of war destiny and Diablo(loot table style) that had a orgy and this what came out. I’ve been playing since it launch. I love it. Game is so good. The story gets interesting as you progress. Also the journals and shit have good lore — Ryan Dauman (@SnxkeTV) April 5, 2021

For example, the Rift Town map has 11 Outriders Journal locations scattered all around the area. Players can find two of them in the Vendor's Camp area itself.

The journals are usually marked with a distinct glowing blue color which makes them easy to spot.

All Outrdiers Journal locations on Rift Town Map (Image via LunarGaming)

All the entry pages from the Outriders Journal locations in Rift Town are listed as follows:

The Relocation

Flores Flight Reports

The Landing

Textile Manufacturing

Hound's Note

Eva's Letter

Barker's Journal

Reiner's Journal

Feeding The Colony

The Coming End

All Outrdiers Journal locations on First City Map (Image via LunarGaming)

Similarly, the First City map has 18 known Outriders Journal locations. All the entry pages found in First City are as follows:

Advertisement

Powering the Cryopods

Landmark Solar Panels

Librarian, History of Earth

The Outriders Revamped

Landmark Radio Tower

Anna McKeller's Journal

Librarian, year 1 on Earth

The First Anomaly Storm

Anomaly Storm

The Storm's Aftermath

Exiles

Jane Colm's Journal

Transfer Order Dr. Nathan Scurlock

Cryopods

First Citizens

Mass Awakening

Similarly, other maps like Eagle Peaks, Deadrock Pass, Trench Town have numerous Outriders Journal locations. Players will have to find pages around the areas on specific maps.

The number of pages found at each of these Outriders Journal locations is mentioned in the following list:

Eagle Peaks - nine journals

Trench Town - five journals

Deadrock Pass - four journals

Wreckage zone - six journals

Quarry - ten journals

Forest Enclave - five journals

Stronghold - eight journals

The Gate - two journals

Dunes - one journal

Pax City - four journals

The Caravel - four journals

Outriders Camp - one journal