Outriders DLC Plans: Do the developers have plans for post-launch DLCs, here is everything known so far

The developers behind Outriders have confirmed that there are no concurrent plans for the release of a DLC; however, that could change depending on the community's response.

Outriders has managed to amass a huge player count within the game's first week of release. Having overshadowed games like Avengers on its first day, it is safe to say that fans have got huge expectations from the game.

Unfortunately for the players, Outriders has been plagued by various issues that have caused extremely disappointing experiences for sections of the community.

Thank you to everyone for your patience and support this weekend - we have never taken it for granted!



Stay tuned this week for our dev & patch news updates.



This reddit post is still the best resource to check out if you're having any problems at all👇https://t.co/SnsqIBd4OT — Outriders (@Outriders) April 5, 2021

The developers have since confirmed that their top priority is to fix the game and provide players with an optimal experience of Outriders. The developers haven't entirely ruled out the possibility of expansion packs or DLCs in the future.

Outriders' Creative Director, Bartek Kmita, has expressed that the developers are more than willing to work on DLCs and expansion packs but only if the community shows that amount of interest in the game.

Possibility of DLCs in Outriders

At the time of the game's release, neither the developers at People Can Fly nor the publishers at Square Enix made any comments regarding the future of DLCs in Outriders.

Advertisement

However, the game's Creative Director has expressed that the developers could introduce "significant expansions," which also portray "self-contained stories" set in the game's universe.

I said Outriders would be the one a months ago.



Statistically, it’s proving me right.



Once all of the small things get ironed out, I’m certain this game will have the same staying power Borderlands had, especially if they go forward with QoL updates and future DLC. — SinOnTwitch ⚡️ (@SinOnTwitch) April 5, 2021

This is what Bartek Kmita had to say during an interview with Forbes:

"We never said that we would abandon the game. This isn’t a games-as-a-service, but if people like it, we will definitely be doing more things in the Outriders universe. We have so many more stories to tell, and a lot of ideas we want to explore that we couldn’t fit in the original game, so we’re happy to create more content in the future. Anything we would make would be in the form of significant expansions with self-contained stories."

This confirms that Outriders could possibly feature DLCs in the future. As far as the current situation of the game is concerned, the developers are dedicated to providing players with the optimal experience of Outriders.

Advertisement

The Hells Rangers content pack in Outriders (Image via Steam)

If players do manage to convince the developers with their response, the game could soon feature a lot of additional content for players to indulge in. This is considering the "Outriders Hells Rangers" content pack as a foresight of what upcoming DLCs could have to offer.