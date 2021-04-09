Outriders bring veterans of Destiny 2, Warframe, Anthem, and The Division together via a meme

Outriders came out on April 1st, and in just over a week, the game seems to have caught fire. It puts players on Enoch, where they discover the Anomaly, threatening all life on this planet.

Thanks to its storyline, gameplay mechanics, skillsets, and the storm at its core, various players relate to Outriders. Fans of Destiny 2, Warframe, Anthem, and even The Division have happily jumped on the bandwagon.

The Outriders Reddit community is currently in full swing, with players smitten over the new game.

One of the many Outriders memes doing the rounds online (Image via u/ViperStealth, Reddit)

In its own way, Outriders has managed to bring the best of these much-loved games into the fold. It has created an amalgamation of elements, dynamics, mechanics, enemy types, skills, and functions that players love and are familiar with.

Outriders bring together veterans of Warframe, Destiny 2, Anthem, and The Division

Following the game's release and subsequent hype, veterans of other multiplayer games have found comfort in Outriders. This has led to the creation of the "I'm in this picture, and I don't like it" post on the Reddit community.

User u/RavagedBody wrote:

"It's such a wombo combo of games. Gears of War, Warframe, Destiny, Division, Mass Effect, Anthem, Remnant, Souls. I can see influences from all of them."

It's common among gamers who enjoy multiplayer games to often jump between games like Destiny 2 and Warframe. While each title storyline is unique, their crux still revolves around the looter shooter aspect.

One Reddit user, who goes by the name u/ShadowDrake359, said:

"Anthem is beautiful, flying and combat was so fun, nothing like it before. A true tragedy. Warframe is a hot mess of awesome; leave for six months, and when you come back, it's like learning a new game. Destiny 2 is Solid. It just doesn't do loot that well. Div1 was more fun than two, but I had no one to play 2 with. Div2 got loot right. I want to play outriders with my Bro but so many crashing and connection issues; looking forward to when it works well enough."

Many players agree that, although these games are massive and the in-game content is vast, getting bored with the grind will eventually happen. This will force players to find other similar games before inadvertently going back to the first one and grinding again for loot and experience.

A Reddit user, u/Aozi, summed up the situation perfectly:

"Destiny 2 refugee here. It's not that I'm sick of Destiny; I just need a break. I still like the game, and I'll definitely hop on to do some raids and other cool s**t, but the way Bungie expects me to play constantly and grind for pinnacles, weeklies, bounties, etc. it just started to feel more like a chore than actually something I enjoy doing."

It seems as if the developers of Outriders have found the perfect combination between grind and reward to keep players happy.

Starting my Outriders grind today pic.twitter.com/YhqysgLUA3 — Redeemerrrr (@redeemerrrr) April 7, 2021

Many veterans of Destinty 2 state that the game "feels like a job" owing to the constant grind associated with it. Another Reddit user, u/kung_fu_jive, wrote:

"It's such a shame because Destiny 2 gunplay feels so good! The rest of the game just feels like a job instead of a video game, and that's one thing Outriders does so right. I actually feel like I'm playing a fun video game."

While Destiny 2 may have a few roadblocks in place, most of the community (especially Anthem veterans) feel that Outriders improves upon the vision that the developers had for Anthem.

u/Hellknightx wrote:

"Anthem is worth trying if you get it for free, like through Origin Access. The gameplay is pretty fun, and the classes and abilities are finely balanced, at least. But the story, oh my god, was it bad. It was like the Outriders story, but completely disjointed, and all of the voice actors in the entire game were professional comedians trying to squeeze random sketches into a game that's meant to be serious."

By the looks of it, the Outsiders community is in love with the game. With constant dev support, hopefully, the minor issues and glitches that plague it will soon be resolved.

My favorite Outriders glitch so far 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1GwSgJ2129 — James Shields (@shieldsjames) April 3, 2021

However, with that being said, players who do enjoy Outriders should try out games like Destiny 2, Warframe, Anthem, and The Division. A user, known as u/CrazedToCraze, opined:

"If you enjoy Outriders, all of those games are worth picking up on discount whenever you have time."

While these titles may have their drawbacks, it goes without saying that Outriders draws a lot of inspiration from them.

From the entire "magic" aspect that affects the Guardians of Destiny 2 to the complex crafting system of Warframe, Outriders has managed to take inspiration from these titles, improve upon them and give to the community nothing short of a masterpiece.

Crafting my first Warframe, quick 72hour craft and we can play it! 🦏 pic.twitter.com/1VTjT4T7jC — Method Empyrian (@empyriangaming) July 23, 2018

While server and crossplay issues may persist for a bit, Outriders has already earned its place amongst veterans of the looter shooter multiplayer genre. This is more than most games achieved within a week of launch.

