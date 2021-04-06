Outriders Detour bug: How to fix the Detour mission bug with one simple trick

Many players are encountering the "Outriders Detour bug" while on a simple mission, which is halting progression. When it comes to bugs, not even the most well-executed game launches without a few of them.

While developers test games properly, minor bugs and glitches can still occur.

Okay but did you fix the bug where we can't pass the barrier during the escort marshal mission where we have to clear the road? Can't get passed it — Jesse Baxter (@TheBaxterCurse) April 3, 2021

Unlike major game-breaking bugs, the "Outriders Detour bug" is simple in nature and does not take anything away from the storyline of the game.

WELCOME TO ENOCH!



Outriders is out now on PS5|PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / XB1 / Game Pass / Epic / Steam / Stadia / Nvidia GeForce NOW.#PeopleCanFly #SquareEnix #Outriders pic.twitter.com/daBOwXrQUw — People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) April 1, 2021

Here's how to fix the Outriders Detour bug with one simple trick

A straightforward quest called "Escort Marshal Bailey & her Captive to Trench Town" left players anxious and furious after a road bug seemed to be blocking the path.

@Outriders i cant move past this mission Escort Marshal Bailey. PLEASE FIX!!! pic.twitter.com/IFMj2w9Fab — Gr8mightyp00 (@PostonAlan) April 4, 2021

The bug is a missing action prompt that should pop up when players approach the rocks blocking the road. Upon interacting with the prompt, the rocks will get cleared. However, this prompt seems to be missing, and many players have been stuck at this spot in-game.

While it's fairly common for games to have bugs after launch, these particular bugs are a nuisance. They can hamper not just mission completion but the entire progression of the game.

Upon encountering the "Outriders Detour bug," as some players have coined it, gamers trying to complete the mission have been stuck here without any hope.

Here's what a few gamers have said about the situation:

More bugs present especially in escort Marshal Bailey and her captive to Trench Town mission — Philly (@phillydabber710) April 3, 2021

@Outriders do you have a fix for the mission Detour: Escort Marshal Bailey and her captive to trench Town? Road is blocked and cant pass. Ps4 Pro. — IceKoldXGaming (@IceKoldX) April 3, 2021

Prompt doesn’t pop up, online says close the game, restart, set mission back one etc multiple times to get it to work, I’ve tried all of these multiple times, still impassable, pretty shit considering it’s a £60 game, being shown up massively by free games like warframe.. — Reece Watson (@Jax_arc) April 2, 2021

One gamer even stated that he has been stuck on the same mission for three days now.

@Outriders I have been stuck on the same mission for 3 days now can u fix tht. Mission is Escort marshal bailey and her captive to trench town. — juicy (@killaboy103) April 4, 2021

Despite the "Outriders Detour bug" stopping some players dead in their tracks, there is a very simple trick that may help bypass the bug.

Here's how players can attempt to fix the Detour mission bug:

Players will need to go back to the in-game lobby and begin one stage back from where the bug occurs. Alternatively, players may even need to restart the mission to get rid of the bug. Multiple tries may be needed, but it does work for most players.

If this still does not help squash the "Outriders Detour Bug," those facing this issue may just have to wait for an official patch or update.