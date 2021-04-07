Outriders crafting guide: Crafting location, how to upgrade weapons, collect resources, and everything else players need to know

Ever since the game was released on April 1st, beginners have been looking for a dedicated Outriders crafting guide for the game. Crafting is, perhaps, one of the most complex aspects of any RPG game.

The ability to craft, upgrade, scrap, and equip mods onto items can be a saving grace in-game. Outriders take this concept one step further by allowing players to even use shards to raise the attribute points of items, allowing players to truly unlock the maximum potential of their weapons or armor pieces.

just cant get over the armour in this game, so gorgeous @Outriders pic.twitter.com/9ND9kkjjWk — {Wraith Partner} Skewy (@AskewSkewy) April 2, 2021

Stuck on an unforgiving planet, players need to be resourceful to survive and thrive. The game also features collectable materials that gamers will need to find or harvest to upgrade gear.

Despite the complexities and intricacies, crafting in-game does have its perks and is rewarding if done right.

Outriders crafting guide

Before anything else, players will first need to unlock the crafting mechanics by progressing through the game's main storyline. Once Dr. Zahedi has been freed from First City, players will have access to the crafting menu after talking to him.

Players will need to talk to Dr Zahedi to begin crafting (Image via ITZ JIMBO, YouTube)

Advertisement

Once the crafting screen has been opened, players will be met with a multitude of options to choose from, which can get overwhelming for beginnings. Through the crafting system, players will be able to:

Improve the rarity of items

Raise selected Attributes of items

Add mods to gear

Swap Variants of the gear for higher tiers

Level up items

Before deciding what gear to craft or upgrade, players will need to learn about the different kinds of resources in-game and how to collect them.

Outriders crafting guide: Resources

There are four types of resources that players can either collect or find in-game, which are used for crafting.

Leather - It is used to improve armor and increase the level of Blue gear. It can be obtained from chests, killing animals/beasts, and from dismantling armour pieces.

Iron - It is used to improve weapons, increase the level of Blue gear, and swap the weapon's variants. It can be obtained from chests, dismantling weapons, and can also be mined in-game.

Outriders crafting guide: Resources (Image via ITZ JIMBO, YouTube)

Titanium - It is used to upgrade rarities Blue gear to Epic gear. It can be obtained from dismantling weapons/armour of Epic/Legendary variety and can also be dropped by tougher enemies.

Shards - It is used to upgrade the attributes on a piece of armour/weapon. It can be obtained by dismantling a piece of armour/weapon that has status power. Depending on the type of Shard that item has embedded, that corresponding shard will be obtained once the item is dismantled.

Advertisement

Outriders crafting guide: Mod System

Every time a player dismantles a piece of gear with mods that doesn't have a small square icon next to its name, it will get added to the mod library. The library is divided into two sections, one for armor mods and the other for weapon mods. Each section has three tiers for mods.

Outriders crafting guide: Mod System

Armour Tier Mods:

Tier one will contain all the mods that affect the player's abilities for the chosen class.

Tier two will have mods that can be obtained from dismantling Epic gear that has tier two level mods embedded. These mods can improve healing, damage output, dodge etc.

Tier three mods have a combination of the above two tiers. Some being generalized mods, while others are for a specific class. These can be acquired by dismantling legendary armor.

Outriders crafting guide: Armour Tier Mods (Image via ITZ JIMBO, YouTube)

Weapon Tier Mods

Tier one weapon mods improve skills, weapon leech and add effects that deal status damage.

Tier two mods provide similar effects; however, they are improved and provide greater status effects and other benefits. These can be obtained from dismantling epic level gear.

Tier three mods can only be acquired from dismantling legendary weapons. These mods provide unbelievable bonuses to weapons.

Advertisement

Outriders crafting guide: Weapon Tier Mods (Image via ITZ JIMBO, YouTube)

Mods don't stack, so players should watch out for a red symbol on the mod while embedding it into gear. There are currently 245 mods in the game that are spread across weapons and armor.

Note: Total number of mods in-game may be subject to change.

Outriders crafting guide: Raise Attributes

Raising attributes of gear can provide some very powerful bonuses. To increase the attributes on a piece of gear, players simply need to click on the desired attributes to increase them.

Advertisement

Outriders crafting guide: Raise Attributes (Image via ITZ JIMBO, YouTube)

Be wise while increasing attributes because shards are hard to come by. Players should hold and stockpile them until they find gear with the desired attributes to level up.

Outriders crafting guide: General Mechanics

Improving the rarity of items only works with Green and Blue gear. Once the gear has been improved from Blue to Epic, it cannot be improved to a Legendary item. Players cannot improve their Epic gear to Legendary gear either.

Only its stats can be upgraded using Titanium; however, keep in mind that this resource is rare and should be used strategically.

Outriders crafting guide: Swap Variant

Swapping varients and swapping out mods on Epic gear will cost Leather and Iron. Improving the level will also cost Titanium. Finally, players should stockpile scrap as it can be traded with vendors to purchase in-game items.

Here's a detailed video for Outriders crafting guide:

Read Also: How crafting works in Outriders