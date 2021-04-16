In his tweet on April 12th, Fortnite content creator Lazarbeam said that "Makeshift weapons ruined Fortnite."
Lannan Eacott, better known as "Lazarbeam," is a 26-year-old Australian YouTuber, professional Fortnite player, and internet personality primarily known for his video game commentary.
Jack Dunlop, better known as "CouRageJD," the co-owner of 100 Thieves, supported Lazarbeam's statement by saying that, "I feel like a CRAZY Fortnite game now is 10 kills."
Lazarbeam is incredibly influential and one of the few content creators to have their own skin as part of the Fortnite Icon Series. Since he dropped out of high school and joined his family's construction business, his skin revolved around the construction theme. It is a brilliant tribute by Epic Games.
Despite not having a college degree, Lazarbeam has made it big in the real world. He currently has 18.6 million followers on YouTube and is growing rapidly.
His content creation journey started with creating content for Madden, GTA V, and several other games before Fortnite.
Despite his love for the game, Lazarbeam's startling statement on Twitter left the Fortnite community divided on opinions.
Lazarbeam explains why Fortnite is ruined
As soon as the tweet went viral, fans began sharing their opinions about Lazarbeam's hot take. Although Makeshift Weapons were added in-game to serve as a base for crafting, given the primal theme, many players feel that Makeshifts have ruined Fortnite Season 6.
While the anger may seem uncalled for, it should be noted that Makeshift Weapons made up much of the floor loot in-game until the recent buffs and changes were made following the 16.20 update.
Since the update, Primal and Mechanical weapons have spawned more frequently as floor loot. This makes it easier for players to avoid searching for chests to find non-Makeshift weapons.
Another recently introduced buff allows players to find a stack of four crafting materials (bones & mechanical parts) as floor loot, which would make it easier for players to upgrade Primal or Mechanical weapons with ease.
Lazarbeam's point was not to defame the game but to draw attention to Makeshifts ruining early game engagements for many gamers.
Players looking for a Blue Shotgun or AR early in the game will have a distinct advantage over players finding Makeshifts. This is because Makeshift Weapons need to be upgraded to be combat-capable.
Lazarbeam's tweet has since left the community split on opinions about Makeshift Weapons.
While the Makeshift Weapon debate rages on, it's good to remember that these weapons support the theme of Fortnite Season 6.
Despite the community loving or hating it, Makeshifts will undoubtedly be in-game for as long as the Primal theme runs its course.
