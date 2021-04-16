In his tweet on April 12th, Fortnite content creator Lazarbeam said that "Makeshift weapons ruined Fortnite."

Lannan Eacott, better known as "Lazarbeam," is a 26-year-old Australian YouTuber, professional Fortnite player, and internet personality primarily known for his video game commentary.

Jack Dunlop, better known as "CouRageJD," the co-owner of 100 Thieves, supported Lazarbeam's statement by saying that, "I feel like a CRAZY Fortnite game now is 10 kills."

I’m not a fan. It stinks. I get what they’re trying to do.



Unfortunately, Fortnite was already lacking action for me. Now, they added crafting, more farming, and talking to NPCs to get good guns. I feel like a CRAZY Fortnite game now is 10 kills. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 12, 2021

Lazarbeam is incredibly influential and one of the few content creators to have their own skin as part of the Fortnite Icon Series. Since he dropped out of high school and joined his family's construction business, his skin revolved around the construction theme. It is a brilliant tribute by Epic Games.

Welcome the newest member of the Icon Series, @Lazarbeam!



He's arrived and he's ready to do work. Read about his cosmetic set and a Duos Tournament that only he himself could have come up with.



Read here:https://t.co/4QhRs1EXGs — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 1, 2021

Despite not having a college degree, Lazarbeam has made it big in the real world. He currently has 18.6 million followers on YouTube and is growing rapidly.

His content creation journey started with creating content for Madden, GTA V, and several other games before Fortnite.

Despite his love for the game, Lazarbeam's startling statement on Twitter left the Fortnite community divided on opinions.

Lazarbeam explains why Fortnite is ruined

As soon as the tweet went viral, fans began sharing their opinions about Lazarbeam's hot take. Although Makeshift Weapons were added in-game to serve as a base for crafting, given the primal theme, many players feel that Makeshifts have ruined Fortnite Season 6.

We want to get rid of the makeshifts while ur making cars in fortnite cmon my g # ripfortnite — Gorin_Fn (@Gorin_fn) April 13, 2021

The only way I think #epic saves this competitive season is removing makeshifts and no bows in chests. Only primal or normal weapons. #Fortnite — Adam Moore (@thefarva78) April 4, 2021

Fortnite is just plain and simple not fun rn with the primals and makeshifts and all the toxic community fr this time #freefortnite — Matrics (@MatricsGG) March 26, 2021

Fortnite will die this season unless the com comes together to take out the primal and makeshifts — Forqed (@Forqed_) March 26, 2021

makeshifts, primals....epic I see what your trying to do with fortnite but its not working but because no one is trying to fix it #ripfortnite — Oreo (@OREOMADON) March 26, 2021

the fortnite shotgun meta desperately needs changing. makeshifts are wank. — SynnySynSyn (@SynysterCD) March 20, 2021

100% Ive stopped playing as much fortnite mostly cause of makeshifts they suck :/ https://t.co/oKLcCovN2n — Spongebob anime (@Ahhlex3) April 12, 2021

While the anger may seem uncalled for, it should be noted that Makeshift Weapons made up much of the floor loot in-game until the recent buffs and changes were made following the 16.20 update.

Since the update, Primal and Mechanical weapons have spawned more frequently as floor loot. This makes it easier for players to avoid searching for chests to find non-Makeshift weapons.

Another recently introduced buff allows players to find a stack of four crafting materials (bones & mechanical parts) as floor loot, which would make it easier for players to upgrade Primal or Mechanical weapons with ease.

⬆️ We've also equalized Primal and Classic weapon drop rates to be more evenly spread out alongside Makeshift weapons. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 15, 2021

Lazarbeam's point was not to defame the game but to draw attention to Makeshifts ruining early game engagements for many gamers.

Players looking for a Blue Shotgun or AR early in the game will have a distinct advantage over players finding Makeshifts. This is because Makeshift Weapons need to be upgraded to be combat-capable.

Lazarbeam's tweet has since left the community split on opinions about Makeshift Weapons.

i quit cuz of primal shotting 5000000000 bullets ina milla second — Kripy💢 (commissions open soon) (@kripyVFX) April 12, 2021

Did you not read what he typed? There is no action in fortnite anymore is too slow paced, which is boring... — J G (@JxGilly) April 12, 2021

There is nothing wrong with it. It's not even hard to understand — I_play_games (@Iplayga98899653) April 12, 2021

the makeshift shotgun has the worst amount of damage

the makeshift AR has the worst amount of bloom

the makeshift bow is just terrible to use

if u think that’s fun go play Apex Legends instead — JAYZ_ (@JAYZisashorty) April 12, 2021

What do you mean he is right makeshift weapons are horrible? — Maldrim :D (@maldrim_) April 12, 2021

They just want good loot from the start😒 the point of makeshifts was so you could choose what YOU wanted instead of being forced to adapt to a gun because you could only find then in drops — lil Nas X is islamophobic (@ImaDekYou) April 12, 2021

yep

when i drop at spots with cars im almost guaranteed to get a purple spaz — DynaPower (@dyna_power) April 12, 2021

They count have added a dirt bike or sum not these shitty ass makeshift — DaBaley (@bazzaurmom) April 12, 2021

The only problem is when someone gets a primal shot gun. You fight someone with that when all you have is a makeshift and it’s just over. I would actually really like this lootpool of it wasn’t for that one gun. I think they should have based it on the double barrel instead. — OceanLNR (@OceanLnr) April 12, 2021

True they are supposed to be the base version of a weapon — Sladey- FN news 👾 (@SladeFishy) April 12, 2021

Idk i like them Seth for me I have been playing since chapter 1 season 4 I rlly do like the crafting the bows,primals and the makeshifts — Flix (@FlixRiceboys) April 12, 2021

A really dumb reason — Baconburg (@Baconburger64) April 12, 2021

While the Makeshift Weapon debate rages on, it's good to remember that these weapons support the theme of Fortnite Season 6.

Despite the community loving or hating it, Makeshifts will undoubtedly be in-game for as long as the Primal theme runs its course.

