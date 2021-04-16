Fortnite Season 6's latest update buffs all "bad" weapons, explains SypherPK

Following the latest 16.20 update for Fortnite Season 6, Epic Games has introduced a few buffs for weapons in-game. According to resident Fortnite content creator SyhperPK, the developers have buffed "bad" weapons in-game and have made them stronger.

This comes as no surprise, as certain weapons in Fortnite Season 6 were underperforming. They were only used as last-ditch efforts when players ran out of ammo for their favorite guns or were caught unprepared during an engagement early game.

New balance changes have arrived! Improving:



⬆️ Doubled Crafting Parts in floor loot stacks

⬆️ Makeshift AR & Revolver accuracy

⬆️ Bow headshot dmg and arrow speed

⬆️ Recycler junk bomb speed

⬆️ Primal Pistol dmg and fire rate

⬆️ Stats for all SMGs pic.twitter.com/1lLMpnFwKw — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 15, 2021

While these underperforming weapons do have their uses, they are nothing compared to bows, ARs, and Shotguns in Fortnite Season 6.

The latest update buffs all "bad" weapons in Fortnite Season 6, explains SypherPK

According to SypherPK. Epic is trying to breathe new life into the most unused weapons in-game.

No doubt, players can easily obtain the meta weapons in Fortnite Season 6. However, the entire point of having so many weapons to choose from in-game goes to waste.

Gonna get hate for this but, makeshift should’ve been the only floor loot with the exception of a rare chance to find a fully crafted epic/legendary weapon. Imo we should have to build every weapon from the bottom up and makeshift should be the default loot unless you get lucky. — arkheops (@itsarkheops) April 15, 2021

Hopefully, with buffs, more players will find uses for these weapons in-game, so it's time to hear what SyhperPK said about them.

Primal and classic weapon drop rates to be more evenly spread out alongside makeshift weapons

To start with, perhaps one of the best quality improvements that came with the update is the fact that players can now find Primal and Mechanical weapons alongside makeshift weapons on the ground more frequently.

Fortnite need to fix floor loot I hate to run around in the start and only find primal rifle and bow Ammo and then get killed by someone who found shotgun — 🍔 (@EJJ_04) April 13, 2021

This is a vast improvement, as certain players still prefer classic weapons over the new primal type. It also allows players to focus on one kind of crafting material rather than both because finding a specific type of weapon is now easier.

Doubled crafting parts in floor loot stacks

Following Fortnite Season 6 being dropped, the crafting system has undergone a few changes. However, the latest update really shakes things up hugely. According to SypherPK, crafting material found as floor loot has been doubled and can be found in stacks of four.

"That's actually insane, that is an insane amount, and even if you don't find it, other people will, and when you defeat them, they may potentially drop it if they haven't used it."

While this update may not seem like much, in conjunction with the increased drop rates for primal and mechanical weapons, players can expect early games to get heated up quickly.

Primal pistol damage and fire rate

It would seem that the Primal Pistol has received significant buffs as well, following the update. So far, in Fortnite Season 6, it was being overlooked in favor of Primal AR's and Shotguns

The Primal Pistol Changes:



• Common Damage: +6.3%

• Uncommon Damage: +9.1%

• Rare Damage: +8.6%

• Epic Damage: +8.1%

• Legendary Damage: +7.7%



• Firing Rate (All Rarities): Increased by 20% — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) April 15, 2021

However, with these new updates that add damage and increase fire rate for all rarities, SypherPK feels that they could become a useful situational weapon in-game.

Stats buffed for all SMGs

SMGs have got a significant buff this season, with increased fire rate and decreased reloading time for all rarities.

Submachine Gun Changes (all rarities):



• Firing Rate: Increased by 10%

• Reload Time: Decreased by 9% — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) April 15, 2021

Despite SMGs getting a buff, SypherPK feels that it doesn't make much of a difference in Fortnite Season 6:

"I wouldn't be too concerned about that (the buff) because SMGs have not been the strong point of this season anyways. There have been a lot of stronger things, like the Primal Shotgun, Spaz, Primal AR, which are all good substitutes for SMG play."

Bow headshot dmg and arrow speed

The meta weapon in Fortnite Season 6 has been buffed further. According to SypherPK, players will not have to lead their shots now, as arrows' speed has been increased drastically.

This move comes as no surprise, as the developers are trying to provide professionals and trick shooters a way to utilize the bow as they did a sniper ever since the latter was vaulted at the start of Fortnite Season 6.

Upcoming Splinter Bow pic.twitter.com/wdxcz9mDvQ — Mikey | Fortnite News & Leaks (@MikeDulaimi) April 13, 2021

With more bows being added into the game, it's almost certain that snipers will be vaulted till the end of the season. Depending on how things play out, perhaps they may even remain vaulted throughout Fortnite Season 7.

Readers can watch the entire video here for more details:

