Kyedae signs as the first Valorant streamer and international creator for 100 Thieves

Recent news of Kyedae's official arrival within the world of gaming has shaken the community in the best way while leaving the promise of much-needed change in the air.

Kyedae signs as the first female Valorant streamer and international creator for 100 Thieves

Kyedae has just been announced as the newest member of the 100 Thieves professional playing team. Her presence is not only iconic for her as the team's first Valorant streamer and international content creator, but for women everywhere in the gaming community. In welcoming Kyedae to the community, perhaps a new era in gaming is being ushered in as well.

Welcome @Kyedae!



Kyedae is our first VALORANT streamer and international creator. We love her bright & positive personality and the community she’s built. She strives to create a better space especially for women in gaming. We’re so excited to have her part of 100 Thieves! #100T pic.twitter.com/vOnRGs82HK — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 13, 2021

The 100 Thieves' newest team member brings with her an energy that is positive and enticing. Fans of Kyedae's streams, which have only just begun this past October, often remark on the positive energy the streamer radiates.

In her Unwrapped video featured on the 100 Thieves Twitter account, Kyedae remarks that she is dedicated to her female fanbase as she feels it is important to make females feel more comfortable in the world of gaming.

{Image via 100 Thieves on Twitter}

While the gaming community has always been understood to be a fairly toxic environment, the difference in the rate at which female gamers receive harmful comments is drastic. Though it can be easy for some individuals to let these comments get the best of them, Kyedae comments that she will simply "match the energies" of toxic and hateful players in efforts to stand up for herself and female gamers everywhere.

Kyedae also mentions that her fans have commended her often on how supportive her space is, noting that these comments are what she is here for and focusing on.

Advertisement

On this episode of Unwrapped, presented by @ChipotleTweets, meet our newest creator @Kyedae: pic.twitter.com/eDMidO0I00 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 13, 2021

Though Kyedae's creative streaming journey is not long underway, she has been successful in making a name and reputation for herself that goes well beyond her connection to her boyfriend.

Kyedae originally started playing games to understand the world of Sentinels' own TenZ, her partner. Kyedae remarks that in becoming 100 Thieves' newest member, her boyfriend has been a wonderful supporter.

Kyedae has been met with a warm welcome in response to 100 Thieves' announcement on Twitter, though some negattivity is sure to find its way to her. However, one thing is for sure. Kyedae has arrived with peace and positivity surrounding her, leaving the female members of the gaming community and the community as a whole excited to see what all she brings to the table.