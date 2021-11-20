"Mama Mia": Pokimane and Lilypichu lose it over Michael's butterfingers incident

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and Lily "Lily Pichu" Ki lost their bearings, laughing at fellow OfflineTV member Michael Reeves as he ruined their cake with his clumsiness.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, the OfflineTV trio LilyPichu, Pokimane, and Michael baked a cake in their kitchen. Once the cake was ready to be taken out of the container, Michael took the onus of doing it. However, what unfolded next sent both LilyPichu and Pokimane into hysterics as Michael dropped the cake on the kitchen counter.

Clumsy Mario Michael's butterfingers leave Pokimane and LilyPichu laughing out loud

LilyPichu, Pokimane and Michael decided to take on the task of baking a cake at home while livestreaming on Twitch. Everything seemed to be going well with their plan. That was until the time for the cake to come out of its container arrived. Michael took the lead on getting that part of the activity done.

Pokimane and Lily Pichu can be seen immersed in deep conversation in the back when Michael decides to get the cake out. Michael took the cake out. He then did what he was supposed to, which was flip the cake onto a plate. So far, so good, right? This was when it all came down, crumbling for him.

Michael, who was dressed as Mario during the course of the stream, placed the cake on the plate and then picked the container up. However, everything went wrong right then, and the container slipped out of his hands, landing right on top of their perfect cake. This broke the cake and ruined it because of that. Pokimane and LilyPichu, who were standing behind Michael, witnessed the event and fell silent.

Michael, who doesn't know what to do, instinctively yells out, "Mama Mia!" which sends the duo standing in the back into a laughing fit. Mario Michael struts across the room with his hand held up. He then proceeds to throw his Mario cap onto the ground, to which Pokimane shouts:

"Oh.. not the cap! not the cap!

Pokimane and LilyPichu were not the only ones enjoying Michael's agony, as viewers in the chat also made it known how funny they thought the incident was. The chat was filled with "Omegalul" memes.

The clip soon hit the LivestreamFail Reddit page, and fans who weren't there to witness it on the livestream chimed in with their thoughts.

Some fans shared their own butterfinger stories:

Another fan praised Michael for his incredible comical timing, which he has come to be known for:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Safe to say, the incident was amusing for all parties involved and also for their viewers and fans at home.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar