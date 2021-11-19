Kkatamina makes history by becoming the most subbed streamer on Twitch, beats Pokimane, Valkyrae and others 

Popular Twitch streamer Kkatamina recently made history by becoming the most subbed female Twitch streamer within two years. She started streaming in May 2020 and achieved 54,000 subs within this short period on November 18.

With this feat, she has overtaken top streamers like Pokimane, Valkyrae, and others in terms of sub-count.

Kkatamina's subathon helps her becomes the highest subbed female streamer on Twitch

Miyoung 'Kkatamina' Kim is famous for her Just Chatting and Valorant gameplay streams. She has often been seen streaming with popular streamers like Sykkuno, Mizkif, Valkyrae, and Pokimane, among others, during the entire Among Us phase.

Recently, the streamer held a subathon for two weeks, where she played games like Minecraft and Mario Party Superstars. She got the support of other streamers like Valkyrae, who donated $5000 worth of subscribers to support Kkatamina in her attempt.

The highest number of subs that the streamer previously held was close to 46,000, which was only about 7000 subs shy of the previous female record holder, Sintica, with 52,992 subs. During her subathon, Kkatamina broke this record in front of thousands of viewers as she achieved close to 54,000 subs.

Kim even posted a tweet on her official Twitter account, where she informed her fans of the achievement.

Miyoung @Kkatamina We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ We did it!! Thank you everyone 😭❤️ https://t.co/CAuIqLYVj0

The community reacts to Kkatamina's achievement

Congratulations came pouring in from her fellow streamers after she posted her achievement. Streamers such as Valkyrae, TinaKitten, Sydney, and others immediately congratulated Kkatamina and shared warm words about her achievement.

Other streamers such as RTS co-founder Pokimane and fuslie also congratulated Kkatamina for her achievement. It is worth noting that the streamer is still live on her subathon.

As of now, Kkatamina is the highest subbed female streamer on Twitch. However, she still has some time left before her subathon ends, so she is on her way to ranking up even higher on the list of Twitch streamers with the most active subs on the platform.

