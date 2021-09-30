The world of streaming is often said to be a male-dominated industry, with a majority of the top Twitch streamers at any given point being men.

Regardless, a number of female streamers have also managed to gain a large following on Twitch in the past few years. As of now, according to Twitch Tracker, it is Kyedae Shymko who has the highest average viewership among female streamers on the website.

However, in terms of follower count and overall subscribers, she pales in comparison to other notable female creators. In this article, we look at the top 3 female streamers of 2021, excluding those who don't post suggestive content.

Top 3 female streamers on Twitch in 2021

3) Kyedae Shymko

Considering her popularity, at the age of 19, Kyedae Shymko looks well on her way to becoming one of the most popular female streamers in the world. In April 2021, Kyedae was signed by 100 Thieves, making her the youngest member of the organization till date.

Kyedae is currently ranked 36th on Twitch with respect to average viewership. (Image via Twitch Tracker)

Additionally, she has seen a huge increase in average viewership over the past month, and is currently enjoying around 34k viewers per stream.

Kyedae(楓)🐸 @kyedae This photo brings me so much joy <3 Good luck tomorrow my love @TenZOfficial This photo brings me so much joy <3 Good luck tomorrow my love @TenZOfficial https://t.co/i38cPNowSr

Kyedae currently has only 934k followers on Twitch, a number that can be expected to increase dramatically in the coming months.

2) Valkyrae

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has had an eventful 2021. She featured in both music videos that Bella Poarch has released so far and has signed an exclusive contract with YouTube Gaming. As far as overall viewership is concerned, Valkyrae's 2021 statistics are a cut above Pokimane's numbers.

Valkyrae has surpassed Pokimane with respect to total viewership in the first quarter of 2021. (Image via Stream Hatchet)

However, she is relatively new to YouTube and currently has 3.55 million subscribers on the platform.

While she cannot be considered a bigger content creator than her friend, colleague and idol Pokimane, Valkyrae is arguably the second most-recognizable female streamer in the world.

1) Pokimane

As far as the top spot is concerned, it is difficult to look past Imane “Pokimane” Anys, who has a whopping 8.25 million followers on Twitch and more than 6.69 million subscribers on YouTube. Pokimane is easily the most recognizable female streamer, and has maintained a good level of growth in recent years.

Her credibility and work has garnered a tremendous amount of respect from her peers, including Valkyrae and ItsHafu.

Pokimane has managed to maintain a good level of growth in recent years. (Image via Twitch Tracker)

Pokimane has managed to acquire a huge loyal community that has stuck with her despite the number of controversies she has faced throughout her career.

With the online streaming landscape relentlessly evolving, viewers are spoilt for choices in content. Amidst such unprecedented circumstances, the sheer amount of success accrued by female streamers is beyond commendable and admirable.

