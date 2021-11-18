Kkatamina soon to become highest subbed female Twitch streamer in her second year of streaming

Popular Twitch streamer Kkatamina may be on her way to breaking the current record for subscribers for female streamers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform. If she succeeds, the streamer will have achieved this feat within just two years of streaming on Twitch, which is quite an impressive accolade.

This achievement has come in light of the subathon Miyoung "kkatamina" Kim is hosting on her Twitch channel right now, which received an immense boost after Valkyrae pitched in approximately $5000 worth of subscribers to extend her support towards the streamer.

Kkatamina is only 8K subs away from being the highest subbed female Twitch streamer

Kkatamina has been streaming on Twitch since May 2020, and is popular for her Just Chatting streams, apart from her Valorant gameplay. She can often be spotted with other popular streamers like Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, LilyPichu, and others. The streamer has achieved great success lately, as she reached the 400K followers milestone.

Kkatamina currently has 45,000 subs on Twitch, which is only 973 subs short of her previous highest record. She has been streaming for two weeks non-stop, playing multiple games like Minecraft and Mario Party Superstars on her stream.

While the highest subs record is held by the subathon king, Ludwig "Ludwig" Ahgren at over 283K subs, DJ and streamer Sintica holds the record for the highest subbed female streamer with 52,992 subs. By that calculation, kkatamina is only about 8,000 subs short of breaking DJ Sintica's record.

Kkatamina currently stands seventh on the Twitch subs leaderboard and might soon become the highest subbed female streamer on Twitch. However, even if she does not reach that milestone, her effort and dedication towards streaming is highly evident due to the achievement she has already received.

Being in the standings to become the highest subbed female Twitch streamer within two years of streaming is no mean feat, and kkatamina has achieved the same through sheer hard work and grind.

