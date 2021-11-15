Valkyrae dubs xQc "intimidating" and explains how Sykkuno has helped her feel safe playing games around him

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is one of the most notorious streamers on the internet right now and had intially intimidated Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter before Sykkuno intervened to make her feel more comfortable.

Rae had gifted $5,000 worth of Twitch subs to support Miyoung "Kkatamina" Kim’s subathon. Somehow, xQc's name popped up in a conversation the two were having with their mutual friends.

One of these conversations revealed how Valkyrae once admitted to being "scared" of playing games with the infamous variety streamer. The American YouTuber called xQc a "nice" person, but stated how Sykkuno had to intervene to polish their relationship.

Valkyrae reveals how interacting and playing games with xQc was a daunting task for her

A friend kicked off the conversation by revealing how striking up a conversation with xQc "scared the s**t out of them." He went on to state how it was an amalgamation of social anxiety and not knowing what to say or do.

Another friend hopped on the bandwagon to state how she asked Valkyrae to accompany her in the Mario Party lobby with xQc. That was when the 100Thieves co-owner admitted to being scared of the Canadian streamer, which really shocked the former.

Here's what Valkyrae said on the subject:

“He is nice. I mean, he is really nice. He’s just intimidating.”

However, everyone agreed that xQc is less intimidating once people get to know him a little better. Valkyrae also iterated how Sykkuno has made playing games a little easier. She added:

"It also helps when Sykkuno is there because Sykkuno just has this barrier where it’s like you feel safe in there. He’s the connector to everybody."

Sykkuno has slated xQc as a nice person on numerous occasions. The latter is perhaps one of the most outspoken personalities on the internet right now, which certainly has the power to scare and intimidate most people.

xQc's relationship with the famous NoPixel GTA RP server serves as a perfect example. The streamer has had a rocky relationship with other roleplayers on the server, which has landed him in turbulent waters on numerous occasions.

Although xQc, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno have collaborated on several projects, it will definitely be a while before Rae feels comfortable around the Canadian streamer, at least when Sykkuno isn't around.

