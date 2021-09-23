xQc slates NoPixel GTA RP as “the most miserable experience” in gaming

Felix "xQc" Lengyel lost his cool midway through the NoPixel GTA RP stream, calling it the "most miserable experience in gaming" and claiming only "deg*nerates" want to be part of it.

The Canadian streamer has had a bittersweet experience on the server. He started off the year as the most-watched streamer on Twitch, owing to his antics on the GTA RP server. On the flip side, xQc has also been the driving force of drama in the lobby, which has bagged him half a dozen bans already.

xQc isn't having a good time on the GTA RP server

The former Overwatch pro has had a rather rocky relationship with other roleplayers and viewers. In yet another episode, xQc lost his cool midway through his stream as fans demanded him to pick another interesting mission.

Clearly, this didn't sit well with the variety streamer, and he snapped:

“I’m not doing that! I’m trying to get this brain dead character inside a pixelated dog sh*t, to get pixelated money, in a game no one gives a f**k about, with all these people who pretend to be someone else, cause their lives are so miserable, for all these other people who are even more miserable, okay?"

xQc stated on several occasions that he's not enjoying the GTA RP server and according to him, it is the "most dogsh*t experience” in gaming.

Despite the controversies that the streamer has been part of, his GTA RP streams have attracted thousands of viewers. In fact, GTA 5 bagged the title of the most watched category on Twitch ahead of Just Chatting and League of Legends.

In addition, xQc was also part of the crew that pulled off the insane Rainbow Road heist.

Sadly, the Canadian streamer hasn't been himself lately and revealed how he is under immense pressure, which has irked him a lot.

“Every time I read chat, and I was doing something they didn’t like, it was just hatred, hatred, hatred, it just doesn’t stop. I don’t find chat bad, but when I was interacting with other players [on the server], the pressure would just be so huge.”

As all good things come to an end, it's possible that xQc's stint with the NoPixel GTA RP server might be coming to an abrupt end as well.

GTA RP's popularity has been waning since July, and from the looks of it, xQc has also lost interest in Jean Paul's storyline.

The reason for his lack of interest in the server could also be because of the change in the policing policy, which has become extremely rigid and involves massive sanctions.

Edited by Sabine Algur