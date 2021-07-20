5 reasons why xQc is of paramount importance to NoPixel's GTA RP server

Felix "XQC" Lengyel is one of the biggest GTA RP streamers on Twitch, with 5.9 million followers. He streams a lot of GTA RP content on his channel and is one of the reasons why the mode exploded in popularity.

xQc plays GTA RP on the famous NoPixel server, but his time on the server was full of controversy, as he was banned multiple times for various offenses.

After all of this, it is a good time to see how xQc is vital to the NoPixel server.

xQc gives the NoPixel GTA RP server something others don't

1) Immense popularity

xQc has almost 6 million followers on Twitch, and his streams had an average watch time of 4,267,464 hours in just the first half of July 2021. This makes xQc not only the biggest GTA RP streamer ever, but it also makes him one of the most prominent on Twitch.

Having one of the biggest streamers playing GTA RP is something every server wants.

2) Lots of views

xQc is one of the most viewed streamers globally, as seen by the watch time on his channel in the first half of July.

When xQc streams himself playing on NoPixel to millions of viewers, it is excellent for the publicity of the server, and it makes many fans join the NoPixel server in hopes that they would get to meet him in GTA RP.

3) Attention due to bans

No publicity is bad publicity right? Whenever xQc gets banned, it always spawns a ton of controversy and discussions in the community about it.

This always helps spread the word about NoPixel and may attract more players.

These bans are also a good way to show that the server moderators take their job seriously and won't let anyone bend the rules, even if they are one of the biggest streamers in the world.

4) Moving onto a different server

BREAKING: xQc has just announced that there will be a Nopixel 3.0 sister server that he will be participating in. The server will have lower fines, higher crime payout, and will be pay to access! — xQcOWUpdates (@xQcOWUpdates) May 30, 2021

If xQc decides to move onto another GTA RP server, he will take his audience. This will be a blow to NoPixel's numbers for sure, as the Canadian's fans will follow him to any server he goes to.

Along with the fans, all of xQc's streamer friends like Sykkuno, Buddha, and Blaustoise will mostly move on as all of them create GTA RP content together. Losing so many big names will not be suitable for NoPixel.

xQc is currently playing GTA RP on the NoPixel public server, a server with lesser rules and no whitelisting, but nothing stops him from moving onto a different one.

5) A massive part of NoPixel history

xQc and his crew have done many things that will forever be remembered by the NoPixel community.

For example, they pulled off one of the biggest heists in the history of NoPixel. The "Rainbow Road Heist" was pulled off by Sykkuno, XQC, Buddha, and Blaustoise.

In the heist, there were crew members at three places on the map: Fleeca Bank, Paleto Bank, and the Vault. All of these places were hit at once, and the crew members took everyone by surprise.

xQc was also the first person to crack the lower vault heist in GTA RP and showed everybody his findings. It would be a shame to lose a player who is such a big part of the server's history and community.

