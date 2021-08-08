The real reason behind xQc quitting GTA RP

The French-Canadian Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" Lengyel has decided to quit GTA RP. The streamer was one of the most popular faces on the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server, and a few controversial moments increased his popularity too.

His decision to quit GTA RP, even though his streams were doing excellent, and he was extremely successful on the server, came as a shock to his fans. Many thought that xQc quitting GTA RP was due to his recent breakup with his former partner Adept.

It turns out that Adept might not be the reason xQc is quitting GTA RP. Instead, his exit is motivated by the fact that he has milked RP streams for as much content as he could. Owing to the fact that Félix is a variety streamer on Twitch, he wants to try out new games.

Why is xQc quitting GTA RP?

xQc feels that he has done everything there is to do in GTA RP in terms of streaming. He doesn't want to stick to a single game or a genre and pledges that he will always be a variety streamer and will dedicate his time to variety streams.

"Guys, I really enjoyed GTA RP, okay? We did it from the top to the bottom. We did it a lot when it was good, when it was bad, we did it when it was hyped, when it wasn't. We did it when everyone was loving it, when everyone was hating it. We did the whole thing. It has been a lot of good times, a lot of problems, and I'm ready to move on. It is what it is."

xQc wants to dedicate his time to variety streams

Félix feels that he is extremely fortunate that he is a variety streamer since other streamers who have a nice viewership get stuck with one or two games and cannot be successful if that game isn't doing well on Twitch.

COOL GAMESHOW YESTERDAY BUT PLEASE BE MINDFUL: IT'S A GAME AND A SHOW. GAME. SHOW. IT'S MEANT TO BE FUN AND ENTERTAINING. STOP MAKING PERSONAL ATTACKS AT CONTESTANTS (CHOSEN AT RANDOM) FOR LITERALLY CHOOSING OPTION 1 OR 2... OUT OF TWO OPTIONS. I'M SO SICK OF THIS TREND OF HATE — xQc (@xQc) August 8, 2021

xQc also thanked his loyal audience, who recognize him as a variety streamer and support him if he starts playing a completely new game, even after playing something for a year or two.

Moving on from GTA RP, xQc has been streaming a variety of games such as Apex Legends and Back 4 Blood and has been reacting to YouTube videos and chess games.

