xQc breaking up with Adept sends Twitter into a frenzy

xQc and Adept's break up has extremely disappointed fans. Adept moved out of the French-Canadian streamer's house recently, firing up rumors that the two have broken up. This was later confirmed by xQc in a tweet where he asked his fans to respect their personal lives.

Adept and xQc might not have had the 'Couple Goals' kind of relationship that many people desire, as the two have often fought on public platforms. There was even a time when Adept was forced to leave the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server following a fight with her boyfriend.

The reason behind xQc and Adept's breakup also seems to be another fight since the former admitted Adept moved out of his house due to a fight. Soon after the Twitch streamer told his fans that he had a fight with his girlfriend, he also announced that the two had broken up.

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

Twitter reacts to xQc and Adept breaking up

xQc has always been upfront with his fans. Even though many popular streamers prefer to keep their personal lives private, the French-Canadian streamer has always kept fans up to date with what has been happening in his life.

xQc is still on good terms with Adept

Breakups can be ugly, with many streamers going their separate ways after splitting up and never talking to each other again. However, xQc and Adept decided it was best to remain good friends.

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

xQc mentioned in his tweet that he doesn't want anyone to harass Adept and she will always have his respect. Adept even mentioned in her latest tweet that she lives with a "clear conscience," and the comments of others don't matter to her.

Fans lend their support to xQc and Adept after their breakup

xQc has managed to build an extremely close relationship with his fans over the years. Therefore, when the streamer announced his breakup, thousands of fans came forward to support him and give him their best wishes.

You can tell this is very serious because It's not in all caps — paffle87 (@paffle87) August 7, 2021

Take your time if you need to man, hope everything goes well mate pic.twitter.com/ZrZ1Am8Oq2 — VexNade (@VexNade) August 7, 2021

I hope you two are on good terms still xqcL — Sporkes (@Sporkes1) August 7, 2021

is this real pic.twitter.com/lBXeeyzMve — Preston James (@PrestonJamesTF2) August 7, 2021

All respects to you. No need to tell us the situation but you still did. Hope you two are still on good terms xqcL — Emikk (@Emikk2k) August 7, 2021

Always thought u 2 were perfect but reality is often disappointing but hopefully u 2 are doing better pic.twitter.com/bRKYon03Uk — gucci master69 (@GucciMaster69) August 7, 2021

Show some respect to personal life of streamers, he is here to entertain us and he does a very goddamn good job at it...nothing but the best wishes for both — victor vargas (@JDM13King) August 7, 2021

me and my ex recently broke up and that hurt but seeing a 2 streamers i’ve watched for years split apart hurts me just as much :( — Danger (@416Danger) August 7, 2021

Adept even received a lot of support after her breakup with xQc. Popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks also came out to wish his friends the very best for their respective futures.

fuck em all, me, you, n x know the truth, let the toxic vocal minority live their lie and praise who they “think” are the “good guys”, them getting it this backwards is what allows me to laugh & do my own thing with a clear conscious regardless of the hate, idiots will be idiots — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) August 7, 2021

Hope you’re ok about what happened with x. Just stay strong and confident — Robin (@jettjett99) August 7, 2021

Not gonna assume anything because I don't know what truly happens behind closed doors, but I hope that you take care of yourself Sammy! I love you very much and I will support you in whatever decision you make as long as it makes you happy. <3 — Lee (@HUCNQ03) August 7, 2021

Sammy you are a great person, you guys know what happened, people are always gonna be shitty trying to shit on both party’s, as long as you are happy and it’s for the best you should just keep on going, much love, hopefully you guys will come back stronger out of this situation — TheShooterBlast (@TheShooterBlas) August 7, 2021

It's certainly a rough patch for both xQc and Adept, and most of their fans want them to get back together. However, if the two choose to stay apart, they will always remain good friends and certainly have a large number of people to support them.

Also read: xQc risks another Twitch ban after streaming Donda without Kanye West's permission

Edited by Gautham Balaji