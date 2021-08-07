xQc breaking up with Adept sends Twitter into a frenzy

xQc and Adept's break up has extremely disappointed fans. Adept moved out of the French-Canadian streamer's house recently, firing up rumors that the two have broken up. This was later confirmed by xQc in a tweet where he asked his fans to respect their personal lives.
Adept and xQc might not have had the 'Couple Goals' kind of relationship that many people desire, as the two have often fought on public platforms. There was even a time when Adept was forced to leave the NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server following a fight with her boyfriend.
The reason behind xQc and Adept's breakup also seems to be another fight since the former admitted Adept moved out of his house due to a fight. Soon after the Twitch streamer told his fans that he had a fight with his girlfriend, he also announced that the two had broken up.
Twitter reacts to xQc and Adept breaking up
xQc has always been upfront with his fans. Even though many popular streamers prefer to keep their personal lives private, the French-Canadian streamer has always kept fans up to date with what has been happening in his life.
xQc is still on good terms with Adept
Breakups can be ugly, with many streamers going their separate ways after splitting up and never talking to each other again. However, xQc and Adept decided it was best to remain good friends.
xQc mentioned in his tweet that he doesn't want anyone to harass Adept and she will always have his respect. Adept even mentioned in her latest tweet that she lives with a "clear conscience," and the comments of others don't matter to her.
Fans lend their support to xQc and Adept after their breakup
xQc has managed to build an extremely close relationship with his fans over the years. Therefore, when the streamer announced his breakup, thousands of fans came forward to support him and give him their best wishes.
Adept even received a lot of support after her breakup with xQc. Popular Twitch streamer Trainwrecks also came out to wish his friends the very best for their respective futures.
It's certainly a rough patch for both xQc and Adept, and most of their fans want them to get back together. However, if the two choose to stay apart, they will always remain good friends and certainly have a large number of people to support them.
