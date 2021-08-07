xQc & Adept confirm their breakup in a heart-breaking Twitter post

Earlier today, Twitch streamers Felix “xQc” Lengyel Sam “Adeptthebest” announced that they have broken up.

The two content creators have been long-term roommates and confirmed around March 2021 that they have been dating for a long time. xQc, one of the most popular faces on Twitch, said during a live stream that the two got into an argument which prompted Adept to leave.

I felt bad watching so many people trying to map a timeline from when we went from roommates to dating LUL — adept. (@adeptthebest) March 30, 2021

Neither have confirmed why or even talked about the breakup in detail until now. xQc encouraged his viewers to not speculate and prod for answers, while Adept claimed that she has a “clear conscious,” and knows the truth about who she is and what she has experienced.

xQc and Adept break up, announce the news via Twitter posts

xQc posted the following tweet confirming his breakup with Adept. As can be seen, the streamer appeared heartbroken and claimed that he needed to get stuff “off his chest” in order to focus. Considering his overall community and the way his fans tend to react, xQc also called on his community not to harass Adept and said that she will always have his respect.

I always tell you guys how I feel and what's happening, it's important to get stuff off my chest so I can focus. Me and Sammy are apart. Please make an effort not to speculate and prod for answers. Most importantly, do not harass @adeptthebest , she will always have my respect. — xQc (@xQc) August 7, 2021

On the other hand, Adept posted on Twitter claiming that she does not need to explain the situation as she had the “truth” on her side. The streamer talked about people speculating over the breakup, but did not reveal anything about the situation.

I live with a clear conscious knowing the whole truth about who I am and what I've experienced :) The external noise can get real loud but its really just noise at the end of the day 💕 — adept. (@adeptthebest) August 7, 2021

xQc, on the other hand, talked about the breakup during his latest live stream as well. He initially confirmed that Adept had left the house, and that the two got into a fight. His chat began to worry when xQc claimed that they might not be seeing “Sammy” very often.

"Sammy left. I don’t want to talk it about that much. Me and Sammy got into a little bit of a fight. It is what it is. I don’t think we’re going to be, uh, seeing Sammy very often.”

Regardless, until now, not a lot of information has been released on the matter. Most of the two streamers’ communities supported them and claimed that they do not need to explain what happened.

It appears for the time being that the two have broken up, although the couple has been involved in some difficult moments in the past as well. More updates are expected in the coming time.

Edited by Gautham Balaji