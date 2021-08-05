Top 5 xQc GTA RP clips from July 2021

Félix Lengyel, aka xQc or xQcOW, is one of the biggest GTA RP streamers on Twitch, with his channel having over 5.7 million followers on Twitch.

The former professional Overwatch player started streaming Overwatch on Twitch and expanded into other games after retiring from esports.

xQc was one of the first streamers to pick up GTA RP and stream while playing on the NoPixel server. He is a huge part of GTA RP's popularity on Twitch right now.

In this article, we will be looking at xQc's best GTA RP clips from July 2021.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

xQc's best GTA RP clips from July 2021

1) xQc gets his credit card infromation stolen

Adept tells everyone that she knows xQc's credit card information and plans on buying stuff with it. They start coming up with ideas for how to use the car; some of the suggestions included Bitcoin, Tier 3 subs, and a new computer.

When xQc reveals that he has a limit on his credit card, Adept makes fun of him and says he has a children's bank account.

2) xQc is confused

In this clip, xQc cannot figure out how to enter a car. He starts off doing it properly and then just has a moment of pure confusion. He ends up trying to break into the car, which he already has keys to, and trips the car alarm.

As soon as the car alarm goes off, xQc panics and hides behind a pillar, somehow thinking that is going to save him.

3) xQc's easy escape

xQc is robbing a bank with an accomplice, and the cop convinces them to let the hostage go. He listens and tells the hostage to exit from the left side while he leaves from the right.

As soon as the hostage is free, xQc runs to the right into an alley and gets on a bicycle. He casually strolls by the cops and escapes easily.

4) xQc blows up the chain gang heli

In this clip, xQc drives to the beach and starts shooting at the yacht the chain gang is staying in. He ends up blowing up their helicopter with a desert eagle and calls a member of the chain gang to taunt him.

However, the chain gang members weren't too affected by losing their helicopter as they had boats surrounding the yacht.

5) xQc talks about the current state of RP

In this clip, xQc talks about how people constantly break the rules of the NoPixel GTA RP server without any consequences, but he gets punished for it.

xQc has had a rocky relationship with NoPixel moderators, to say the least, with him being banned from the server a total of six times for breaking various rules.

xQc is still banned from the whitelisted version of NoPixel and plays on the less strict public version of NoPixel GTA RP, which is open to everybody.

Edited by Shaheen Banu