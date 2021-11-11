"The dislike counts tell people you’re a dumb**s": xQc warns YouTube against removing the dislike feature 

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has warned YouTube against removing dislikes from the platform, after stating how the feature is perhaps one of the most important elements on the Google-owned website.

The platform has been on the horns of a dilemma since 2018, but YouTube has announced its decision to quash the feature to combat “dislike attacks” and harassment.

The community, however, stands divided on the issue. Many believe that it is important to make the video dislike count a matter of public knowledge, and popular Twitch streamer xQc has sided with them.

xQc calls the removal of YouTube's dislike button a "moronic mistake"

The Canadian streamer stated that the decision to remove the dislike button doesn't have cogent backing, so much so that it "doesn't make any sense."

Here's what he said:

"This just isn’t it. If you stand for dogs**t values, you’re an a**hat, you say bulls**t in your videos, why should you [get likes]?”

xQc believes the dislike button has become an integral part of the platform's ecosystem, implying that scores of people rely on the dislike count.

He added:

"If your views are dumb, and you’re a dumbass, the dislike counts tell people you’re a dumb**s. Equally, all good things get likes and everyone can see that you approve. If you take away this system, anyone can come in, and say anything. Whenever a corporation or brand comes out with a disgusting, trash video that is full of evil things that they’re promoting, they’ll still have a perfect 100% like ratio."

xQc went on to state that the platform got it wrong and hoped to see them rethink the decision.

YouTube's rationale, on the other hand, ascertains that the feature is being removed to combat the issue of dislike spam and hate-fuelled harassment that has plagued the platform over the last couple of years.

The former Overwatch pro doubled down on his stance and reiterated that removing the feature would make no difference.

Edited by Siddharth Satish