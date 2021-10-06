xQc allegedly made over $750,000 in September 2021 alone, reveals Twitch data leak

It has been revealed that Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel has made over $750K from Twitch in September 2021 alone.

Earlier today, Twitter user Sinoc revealed that Twitch’s entire website, including source codes and monthly payouts, has been leaked online. According to the leak, xQc has earned an eight-figure revenue from Twitch since September 2019.

This is of little surprise, as the streamer has in recent months been the most popular content creator on Twitch. He currently has 9.4 million followers, is the most subscribed streamer and has the ninth highest average viewership on the platform.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

xQc has payout of $750K in September 2021 alone, is the highest paid streamer on Twitch since September 2019

xQc’s Twitch career in recent months has been fraught with controversies. He was permanently suspended from NoPixel’s GTA RP server after multiple infringements and has been banned on Twitch twice since July 2021. The first suspension came as a result of a copyright infringement as xQc had broadcast a Tokyo 2021 Olympic event on his Twitch channel.

Sinoc @Sinoc229 some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes some madlad did post streamer revenue numbers tho incase you wana know how much bank they're making before taxes https://t.co/rqJbYKPRPP

The reason for the second suspension, which was meted out on August 14, proved to be more mysterious. Fans believe that the explicit messages he sent during a group chat might have something to do with the ban. Nonetheless, xQc remains one of the most popular streamers, and is known for his bold, witty personality. He recently participated in Sh*tcamp 2021 and has promised further Twitch collaborations in the future as well.

The recent success has resulted in a constant increase in xQc’s monthly Twitch payouts. According to the leak, xQc is not only the highest-earning streamer on Twitch since September 2019, he also made a staggering $750K in September 2021 alone. While the amount itself is staggering, xQc’s Twitch stats prove that it is perfectly logical for him to earn such an amount in the last month, considering the collaborative Sh*tcamp 2021 streams.

xQc currently has exactly 70,781 subscribers on Twitch and recently achieved a career-high figure of 82,564 in June 2021. In such a scenario, it is not difficult to see why the streamer must be earning such a large amount of money via Twitch in recent months.

