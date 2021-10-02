"It's going to pop off": xQc hints at future Twitch collaborations and alludes towards a move to LA after the "honeymoon phase"

Felix 'xQc' Lengyel made the most of Sh*tcamp 2021 and revealed how he loved spending time with other fellow streamers. He also metioned that he would like to collaborate with them more often, and sent his fans into a state of frenzy.

xQc quashed his beef with Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani (Image via Twitch/xQcOW)

The Canadian streamer made the most of the event and concluded the affair with some of the most memorable performances, including his sniper kills, dressing in drag, and even quashing his longtime beef with Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani.

The success of the event has got him thinking about his future endeavors, and from the looks of it, xQc's patrons are in store for more entertaining content.

He said:

“Thanks to all the people who watched Shitcamp. It was a lot of fun. I enjoyed doing IRL a lot, and I’m inspired to do better with the stream and do cooler sh*t and better collaborations overall. I think the stream is going to f**king pop off in the coming months, and I hope you guys will be there for it.”

If everything goes as planned, viewers might witness xQc teaming up with HasanAbi, QTCinderella, Ludwig, Myth, Sodapoppin, and several others in the coming months.

xQc might move to LA after the success of Sh*tcamp

Sh*tcamp has had a monumental impact on xQc's life, as the former Overwatch pro revealed that he might make a move to LA.

xQc has been changing houses ever since his episode with armed intruders. Originally from Canada, the variety streamer has lived in American states like Texas and LA, during his stint with the Galdiators.

From the looks of it, xQc might not hesitate to move again, as he stated that the energy of the city and the potential opportunities were the driving reasons behind the thought.

Also Read

He revealed how it could be the Sh*tcamp "honeymoon phase," but also iterated that he really enjoyed spending time in LA.

However, xQc stated that traffic "gets on his nerves" and will be a major downside.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far