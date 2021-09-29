"If Maya is single, then we can mingle": Mizkif's ex-girlfriend Maya gets witty proposal shortly after break up

The much-hyped Sh*tcamp event is underway, and it has united 16 of the most popular streamers like Maya Higa, xQc, and Valkyrae. The event requires these streamers to compete against each other in many different games and challenges.

xQc @xQc MADE IT TO THE LOCATION WOW. SHITCAMP OPENING CEREMONY IS SOMEHOW GONNA BE ON MY CHANNEL. IT SHOULD BE LIVE AT 6:00-6:30 PM PST AT twitch.tv/xqcow BE THERE. I DONT KNOW WHAT WERE GONNA DO BECAUSE I DIDN'T READ THE DISCORD BUT IT'S GONNA POP OFF. MADE IT TO THE LOCATION WOW. SHITCAMP OPENING CEREMONY IS SOMEHOW GONNA BE ON MY CHANNEL. IT SHOULD BE LIVE AT 6:00-6:30 PM PST AT twitch.tv/xqcow BE THERE. I DONT KNOW WHAT WERE GONNA DO BECAUSE I DIDN'T READ THE DISCORD BUT IT'S GONNA POP OFF. https://t.co/PS4t0gbf6V

However, even the streamers simply hanging out with each other is quality content that fans love to see. One such occasion saw a very drunk Sodapoppin and Nick "nmplol" Polom talking about their friends, Mizkif and Maya Higa.

Nmplol says that he would love to mingle with Maya Higa

In a clip posted from Sh*tcamp, fans can see Sodapoppin and Esfand hanging out with each other while the two were extremely drunk. They were talking about things they wanted to do at Sh*tcamp when an equally drunk Nmplol joined them.

During the conversation, they revealed that Maya and Mizkif could not be there for the event that day and let the audience know that they missed the two. Nmplol went on to say,

"Can I get some hearts in the chat for our boy Miz and our girl Maya? They couldn't make it here tonight, but I miss them dearly and they're my favorite people."

But it seemed like Nick is missing Maya a lot more than Mizkif because he continued further, saying,

"I wish Maya was here, cause if like, Maya's single, and I'm like, I'm single, you know, then we can mingle!"

Nick's statement made the two laugh hard since he followed it up with a question about whether he was single or not. Quite appropriately, Esfand answered him, saying that if he wasn't, he would be now.

All three streamers are very close friends of Maya and Mizkif, so the statement was made light-hearted and was all in fun and games.

Maya and Mizkif recently broke up after a two-year-long relationship since the two felt that they needed some time to themselves. The two, however, continue to support each other and parted ways on good terms.

