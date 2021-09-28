xQc fan brings "Regina Lengyel" to life in "Mean Girls" clip, and the results are as disturbing as expected

xQc fans are known to go the extra mile for their beloved streamer, but sometimes the results are too much for viewers to handle. In one such instance, an xQc stan decided to morph the streamer's face onto Rachel McAdams' iconic character, Regina George, from Mean Girls.

The creator, u/Josephelasri, posted the clip on the official xQc fan account on Reddit, and the post has now blown up with over 2.5k upvotes.

xQc makes unexpected appearance in Mean Girls

Mean Girls is genuinely one of the most iconic movies released in 2004, so it is understandable why that was the first movie that came to the creator's mind. However, the video itself is pretty unnerving, as claimed by many viewers of the post.

xQc's face seems to blend in perfectly in the clip, and even his expressions match that of Rachel McAdams' in the original movie. This also shows that the whole movie can be recreated with Regina Lengyel instead of Regina George.

However, it's best to let that idea remain in the world of imagination only.

Many fans found the video outright hilarious, but most found it extremely scarring and hoped that they would never have to see it again.

Community reactions to the Mean Girls video (Image via r/xQcOW on Reddit)

People even suggested deleting the subreddit itself so that they would never have to see such disturbing images again, but it was all in good humor.

The Reddit community's reaction to the viral clip of xQc as Regina George (Image via Globe Live Media)

Most fans are excited to see xQc react to the clip himself. The streamer is known to pull up the r/xQcOW subreddit frequently and respond to posts on it.

Reddit users desperately want to see xQc react to the clip (Image via r/xQcOW on Reddit)

However, the French-Canadian is busy with the Sh*tcamp event, so he has not had the time to stream properly.

xQc @xQc MADE IT TO THE LOCATION WOW. SHITCAMP OPENING CEREMONY IS SOMEHOW GONNA BE ON MY CHANNEL. IT SHOULD BE LIVE AT 6:00-6:30 PM PST AT twitch.tv/xqcow BE THERE. I DONT KNOW WHAT WERE GONNA DO BECAUSE I DIDN'T READ THE DISCORD BUT IT'S GONNA POP OFF. MADE IT TO THE LOCATION WOW. SHITCAMP OPENING CEREMONY IS SOMEHOW GONNA BE ON MY CHANNEL. IT SHOULD BE LIVE AT 6:00-6:30 PM PST AT twitch.tv/xqcow BE THERE. I DONT KNOW WHAT WERE GONNA DO BECAUSE I DIDN'T READ THE DISCORD BUT IT'S GONNA POP OFF. https://t.co/PS4t0gbf6V

However, it will be very interesting to see the internet sensation's reaction to his fans' creations. Hopefully, after watching the clip, xQc will begin his next stream by saying:

"Get in loser, we're going live!"

Only time will tell.

