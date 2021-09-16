How did xQc get famous? The story of Félix Lengyel's rise to fame

Anybody who is familiar with Twitch streaming is aware of the platform's shining star, Félix "xQc" Lengyel. The French-Canadian streamer is one of the most-watched personalities on the platform and flaunts a very loyal fanbase.

However, he had to work hard to earn this fame, and a question that has followed him since his rise to success is: How did xQc get so famous?

A look at xQc's rise to fame

Although xQc is one of Twitch's biggest stars right now, he did not start his career as a streamer. The French-Canadian had originally started off as an esports professional in 2016. In 2018, he played Overwatch for the Dallas Fuel team. However, his professional esports career did not last too long as Lengyel switched to streaming full-time in 2020 after a few suspensions in his Overwatch career. His Twitch channel, named xQcOW, currently boasts 9.2 million followers.

xQc's channel is well known for the variety of content the streamer shares on it. He dabbles between multiple titles, like Valorant and GTA. He has also tried his hand at other titles like Among Us and Fall Guys as well.

While he is obviously a skilled player and many streamers are excited at the prospect of playing with him, his gameplay skills are not all that he is famous for. xQc is well-known for his competitive nature, which has led him to rage in almost every title he plays, be it GTA or Among Us. While his rage has led to his ban from multiple platforms several times, it is indeed one of the most fun aspects of watching his streams.

Apart from being one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, xQc is also one of the most controversial streamers on the platform. It almost seems like controversy follows the streamer wherever he goes. Be it calling out ASMR streamers for the kind of work they share or indulging in the infamous gambling streams, xQc has done it all. The streamer seems to enjoy sharing his controversial opinions and sparking off debates, even if it is not related to his profession.

Even though xQc has been banned on Twitch 5 times in total, there is no denying that the streamer has created a strong base for himself there. In fact, it seems like Twitch also identifies the streamer's power, as he has signed a two-year exclusive contract with Twitch amidst the mass exodus of other creators from the platform.

