xQc reveals why he did not make a big announcement about his exclusive deal with Twitch

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is currently one of the leading streamers on Twitch. His GTA RP gameplay and Just Chatting streams have earned him a very loyal fanbase on the Amazon-owned platform. The French-Canadian streamer recently revealed that he is on a two-year exclusive contract with Twitch, and has been so for quite some time now.

xQc explains why he did not make a huge deal out of his exclusive signing with Twitch

While playing Valorant on a recent stream, xQc mentioned that he had recently signed a two-year exclusive deal with Twitch. While speaking of the deal, he also explained why he did not make a huge announcement about the signing.

"Nobody made a big deal out of it, so I didn't say anything about it either. It's like, why bother?"

The French-Canadian streamer revealed how nobody really made a big deal out of exclusive Twitch signings, so he didn't think too much about it either. He went on to enact how he would have announced his Twitch signing to make him sound super cool, which was quite funny.

Clearly, xQc simply did not think the exclusive signing was anything out of the ordinary, and, therefore, did not feel the need to announce it.

xQc's exclusive signing with Twitch is actually against the current trend

Currently, many prominent Twitch streamers are making the move to YouTube streaming. It appears as though YouTube streaming offers streamers much more creative freedom and financial support, making it a more attractive offer than Twitch streaming.

Recently, streamers like Valkyrae, Lazarbeam and others have shifted to YouTube streaming, leaving their Twitch days behind. It is also being speculated that Twitch star NICKMERCS might also be shifting to YouTube to stream his content.

Therefore, xQc's decision to commit to streaming on Twitch is quite out of the ordinary. It is also speculated that the current trend may be one of the reasons why the streamer decided to stay on the down-low about his recent signing.

In any case, xQc's commitment to Twitch garners a sigh of relief from all his fans who are in favor of the platform. The streamer could change his mind in the future, but for now, Twitch can proudly flaunt xQc's content.

