xQc makes up for 1.1% of all viewership on Twitch

Felix “xQc” Lengyel recently got suspended on Twitch after reportedly being caught streaming the 2021 Tokyo Olympics on his channel.

xQc has been involved in many controversies over the past few months. This includes his plethora of suspensions on the NoPixel’s GTA RP server, along with the overall “gambling” controversy that he only recently got into.

However, the streamer was suspended on Twitch for the first time since November 2020 for live-streaming the Olympics on his channel. xQc was then unbanned within five hours of the suspension, making internet personality Zach Bussey think that it might be due to the sheer viewership that he attracts on the platform.

I THINK I GOT MY CHANNEL LIVE-DMCA'd. I TOOK NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS AND THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FINE. REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT IT BUT I COUL'VE EASILY AVOIDED THIS. SORRY FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED INCLUDING THE VIEWERS. I'LL BE BETTER/SMARTER NEXT TIME AND FOLLOW GUIDELINES MORE STRICTLY — xQc (@xQc) July 28, 2021

xQc registered more than 1% of total viewership on Twitch

xQc currently has over 6.03 million followers along with more than 65.5k subscribers on Twitch. This makes him the second-most subscribed streamer on the platform, behind Australian streamer Paul “Pestily” Licari. Regardless, as far as overall viewership is concerned, xQc is number one on the platform when it comes to overall viewership.

Image via Twitch Tracker

The streamer is currently registering an average viewership of almost 60k on Twitch in the last 30 days. He has gained 12.7 million views on the platform in the last month with a peak viewership of over 125k. xQc has streamed a whopping 242 hours in the past 30 days and as a result is currently registering more than 1% of the overall views on Twitch.

This is something streamer Zach Bussey talked about recently, as can be seen in the clip below. The streamer later suggested that banning somebody who is single-handedly responsible for such a huge part of the platform’s viewership will not be practical. This has turned out to be true, as xQc was unbanned within five hours of his suspension.

48 hour suspension pic.twitter.com/4K93mBS3ee — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) July 23, 2021

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics’ broadcast rights were sold in a $1.6 billion deal to NBC, with xQc being the second Twitch streamer who has been suspended for re-streaming events after Jon Zherka.

Twitch has ENTIRELY re-written their DMCA Guidelines Page.



Two BIG notes:

1. 3 stikes officially constitute a 'repeat infringer'



2. Strikes are not permanent (!!!) but kept on the account until they determine you're not a repeat infringer.https://t.co/5kaEAdTKhj#TwitchNews pic.twitter.com/0s8ftSUN3o — Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) July 20, 2021

While Zerka was banned for a total of 48 hours for the same infringement, xQc was unbanned from the platform within five hours, something that his overall influence on Twitch might have helped with. Regardless, theses moves have come as a result of the recent re-writing of the DMCA guidelines by Twitch.

Edited by Allan Mathew