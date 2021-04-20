xQc requests GTA RP server admin to unban him, says he is addicted but trying to improve

Félix Lengyel, better known as xQc, came under fire once again after he was booted and banned for the 4th and perhaps final time from the GTA RP server, NoPixel. Speaking to his fans during a live stream, he argued his case and explained why he doesn't care that he was handed a 30-day NoPixel ban.

For the uninitiated, Grand Theft Auto V's NoPixel RP server is the most popular GTA RP server in existence. The community consists entirely of streamers and is home to millions of monthly viewers. Run under the strict guidance of Koil and Arachnea, NoPixel is a place for no-nonsense GTA RP gaming.

3.0 Teaser trailer boys, gameplay one soon. https://t.co/s0pTXghZk1 — Koil (@ItsKoil) January 8, 2021

Despite having three previous bans from NoPixel, xQc during a live stream broke down the issue and addressed why he was banned for the 4th time. He stated that he "genuinely feels that he doesn't deserve it." He quotes,

"For the first time, I genuinely feel that I don't deserve it, so I don't really care. I'm gonna be honest chat, the reason why I'm banned, they're pretty made up. If I tell you guys what it is, you'll think I'm lying. The main reasons why I'm banned are: first, talking about the police guy's ticket when he arrested me; second, dropping the gun when I'm dead, which I don't think is a problem; and third, abusing vehicle scuff."

xQc requests GTA RP server admin to unban him

xQc had also stated that he would not be contesting the new ban. He mentioned at the beginning of the video that he genuinely felt he didn't deserve it. However, on a more recent live stream, xQc opened up to Koil and asked him if he could be unbanned from NoPixel.

Here's how he put it:

"Can you please do it, man (unban)? I know I'm addicted but who isn't? It's a fun game you know. If I don't play for a month, I'll be so far distance that I'll forget about it (GTA V). Well, you know, I was doing better man. I was actually improving. I was containing the hot magma. I was improving. I was doing great."

While it was clear that xQc was sorry for what he had done, many fans and followers took to Twitter to call out NoPixel's admins for being biased.

no pixel admins trying to come up with ways so that they can ban xqc pic.twitter.com/rNuvJz0KEi — ً (@xqm00) April 18, 2021

:’) the reasons for xqc’s ban are so minuscule wth. so many other people on the server shit talked x and talked about his ban in character but I don’t see them getting 30 day bans — Just chillin (@Jo47890) April 18, 2021

xQc’s ban was fucking dumb as FUCK, all of those things that he did shouldn’t even get him banned only a fucking warning or a timeout, and here I thought NoPixel’s admins are better and more professional than other cringe Admins guess im fucking wrong pic.twitter.com/bTdCoVkq8k — Professional ShitPoster (@FragzzD) April 18, 2021

i swear xqc could breathe and they'd say thats a reason to give him a ban on nopixel — MiA greyjay (@greyjay_twt) April 18, 2021

“i won’t be appealing my ban”



xqc the next day: i appealed my ban — ً (@xqm00) April 20, 2021

NoPixel couldnt handle @xQc winning a court case so decided to ban him 👀 Man should become a lawyer in the city #JusticeForJP — Darkness (@NLDarkness) April 18, 2021

It's unclear whether the ban was justified or not, but just like Tfue's recent disqualifications during a Twitch Rivals tournament, it's left to be seen how this plays out.

For the time being, it looks like xQc won't be returning to NoPixel anytime soon.

Hear what Koil (NoPixel owner) had to say about xQc:

