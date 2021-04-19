Jack “CouRage” Dunlop and Valkyrae discuss problems with streaming on YouTube during Trainwreck's Podcast

During TrainwrecksTV Scuffed Podcast, which featured top streamers such Pokimane, Devin Nash, Myth, and others, Tyler Nikwhen, known as Trainwreck, asked Valkyrae and CouRage their views about YouTube as a streaming platform. The duo's reply was rather unsettling.

The streaming war between YouTube and Twitch has been ragging on for something now, which has left fans divided. While YouTube pulls huge crowds for big events, everyday streams suffer on the platform. Multiple streamers have complained about low viewership.

Many YouTube streamers have spoken out about the many issues of daily streaming. With their contracts soon coming to an end, it remains to be seen whether big content creators such as CouRage and Valkyrae will indeed shift back to Twitch or remain on YouTube.

During a podcast, Trainwreck asked Valkyrae and Courage "what differences were visibly noticeable between Twitch chat and YouTube chat." Valkyrae began by stating this:

"The culture. We have no emote culture, we have no host, and we hardly even have a directory on YouTube. I don't even know who streams on YouTube cause I can't find people. They are working on everything, but it's just so far behind like culture wise."

CouRage followers up her statement by saying this:

"I miss the moderation tools. Twitch has better moderation tools. Being a YouTube streamer is like a bunch of islands. Valkyrae's on her own island. I'm on my own island; unlike on Twitch when I signs off on a game, people flood the directory. That's how I built my Fortnite Career."

CouRage went on to talk about how this feature is nonexistent on YouTube, he said:

"On YouTube, when let's say Valkyrae and I, when we finish our stream, there's no floor of everyone else down the directory, because there's really no directory. It's an interesting difference. Yeah there's defientyl a lack of community emotes, and i think that's where YouTube's next big thing (update) is."

Advertisement

While YouTube is trying its best, according to Valkyrae, the platform is still in the "fetus" stage and has a lot more to do before reaching Twitch's level.

Valkyrae outlines problems with YouTube streaming on a recent live stream

Valkyrae recently opened up and spoke about the various problems with YouTube streaming. This left fans wondering if the streamer will be switching back to Twitch once her contract with YouTube expires.

I'm so happy to announce that I have signed with YouTube!https://t.co/rwCNthmYV2 pic.twitter.com/DFAZS1hfX7 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) January 13, 2020

During a recent live stream of Valorant, Valkyrae, out of the blue, began to talk about YouTube. Here's what she said:

"YouTube needs a lot of things fixed. I'm kind of surprised that a lot of changes haven't happened yet. It's taking a very long time, like I just don't really know. Like, I've been streaming on YouTube for like a year and two months now, and the only thing that's changed is they've added clipping."

DUE TO POPULAR DEMAND...



We are launching a new product on @YouTube



🚨 CLIPS 🚨



It’s in experiment on a limited number of channels, but we recognize how important this feature is to Viewers, Creators, and Publishers for both Live and VOD!



Read more: https://t.co/STKjOfCMco https://t.co/BUtAWi6BzZ — Ryan Wyatt (@Fwiz) January 28, 2021

The "clips" feature was added earlier this year and was done to counter a similar feature that Twitch offers its users. Despite the implementation, according to Valkyrae, the feature is still not working as it should be. This is what she said:

Advertisement

"But I didn't realize until after clipping was out that there is no place to find the clips. I can't even watch your fans & audience clips. It just makes it so that there's a link, and if you post the link of the clip you can post the clip on Twitter. But, there's no directory towards the clips."

She went on to talk about how YouTube is working on gifted members but ponders whether it'll be out before her contract ends. While this may not be a strong deterrent to contract renewal, it does hamper the entire streaming experience.

There's no doubt that YouTube will pick up the pace. The only question is if it will be fast enough to implement these changes before streamers like Valkyrae and CouRage jump ship.