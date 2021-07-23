Twitch streamer Jon Zherka banned for re-streaming Olympics

25-year-old “Just chatting” streamer Jon Zherka was suspended from Twitch for 48 hours earlier today after allegedly streaming the opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier today, i.e., 23rd July 2021 (7:00 a.m. ET), the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics was aired worldwide on NBC. Jon Zherka, a “Just chatting” streamer who plays games such as CS:GO, Among Us, and Fortnite, allegedly decided to re-stream the opening ceremony.

Recently, NBC agreed to a $7.75 billion deal that gives it all media rights from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Considering the deal's financials, Jon Zherka appears to be lucky to have escaped with only a 48-hour suspension.

Jon Zherka was suspended for 48 hours after streaming the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Twitch

Considering the Olympics’ opening ceremony took place earlier today, Twitch responded fairly quickly concerning the suspension. News of Jon Zherka’s suspension resulted in a Reddit post, with a range of viewers surprised due to the streamer’s lack of awareness.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Given the obvious media rights associated with the massive event, most viewers thought that the streamer should have known better and not re-streamed the feed. Others criticized Jon Zherka’s chat for not warning him about the potential infringement. However, most viewers thought that Zherka made a stupid mistake.

48 hour suspension pic.twitter.com/4K93mBS3ee — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) July 23, 2021

The suspension in question was delivered within hours of the infringement. The streamer posted the tweet above afterward and claimed that he would be unbanned after 48 hours. Jon Zherka is not overtly popular on Twitch. He has around 173k followers on the platform, with a further 14.7k subscribers on YouTube. He has stated on his YouTube account that he is a full-time bouncer who “went viral on YouTube.”

I have been so cautious with the TOS for so long I can’t believe I let something happen, as soon as I relaxed I messed up damn — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) March 30, 2021

The biggest difference is that my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that im shocked they get away with it. — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) April 21, 2021

This is just for the record that I did not get banned cause people don’t believe me 👽 — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) June 29, 2021

This is the second time that Jon Zherka has been banned on Twitch in recent months. Earlier, he was suspended for three months after clicking on a photo of a girl “in a bikini.” However, after revoking his suspension three months later, Twitch claimed that he had been suspended due to a "mistake."

Twitch Email said it was a “ban by mistake” 🥶 — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) June 26, 2021

Regardless, his second ban in a matter of months appears to have a straightforward reason behind it. Most Reddit viewers made fun of Jon Zherka, although the streamer will be back on the platform in 48 hours.

