"I cheated on Adept": Twitch star xQc goes all out while at Sh*tcamp with Ludwig, Myth, and others

xQc seemed to have had quite a few eventful moments at the Ludwig and QTCinderella hosted Sh*tcamp. From the end of his feud with TSM Myth to spending a lot of time with other streamers, the event provided xQc fans with lots of entertainment and content.

However, in a YouTube video titled "I Cheated on Adept...", the streamer shared clips of himself having a bit too much fun.

The streamers were all chilling at the house, drinking and playing games, when xQc kissed two of his fellow streamers.

xQc gets close with other streamers in front of Adept

In what seemed to be a rather wild pajama party, all the streamers were chilling in their PJs and drinking. They began playing a game of 'Do or Drink', and the streamers had to do some very bizarre things.

For instance, TSM Myth had to name ten candy bars while xQc sat on him, poking his forehead.

xQc and TSM Myth at the Sh*tcamp pajama party (Image via xQcOW on YouTube)

For one such dare, Austin had to spin around for a while and then walk straight. When he bumped into an object or person, he had to make out with it/them. Austin settled for a small peck instead of a full-fledged kiss, and the other streamers agreed.

He ended up pointed towards xQc, and the streamers shared a brief kiss while xQc's girlfriend, Adept, sat back laughing. Soon after, xQc received yet another kiss from Ludwig when the latter was asked to name a person in the room with "big d**k energy".

For those unaware, xQc and Adept are dating again after a brief break in August. The streamers resolved their issues and got back together in early September.

As is clear from his Twitter, xQc seemed rather pleased with the intimate moments he shared with his friends.

TSM Myth applying a face mask on Sodapoppin with Adept in the background (Image via xQcOW on YouTube)

The streamers seemed to have had quite a bit of fun at the party, as they even applied face masks on each other.

