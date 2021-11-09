"No shot": xQc might've spotted an off-stream 100 Thieves BrookeAB while playing Call of Duty

Felix "xQc" Lengyel may have coincidentally ran into 100 Thieves' Brooke Ashley "BrookeAB" Bond, who was off-stream while he was playing Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The 100 Thieves signee was matched against Felix on the other team. xQc, who had recognized her name immediately, was bewildered and wasn't sure if it was the streamer or someone copying her gamer-tag.

xQc confused after seeing his Vanguard win against team with BrookeAB

During his 7 November 2021 Twitch stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel decided to play Call of Duty: Vanguard. It was released a few days prior, on 5 November 2021. Typically, the French-Canadian plays a variety of games on his stream, alongside Grand Theft Auto V Roleplay.

After a match in which his team won by a trickle, xQc took a quick look at the opposing team's roster. He was speechless after he saw someone with the gamer-tag [100T]BrookeAB, which was possibly Brooke Ashley "BrookeAB" Bond, a member of 100 Thieves.

"Is that BrookeAB? Really? BrookeAB? Is she sni- No shot. There's no f***ing shot."

xQc was about to ask if she was stream sniping at him, but cut himself off before he could finish his sentence. Stream sniping is the act of attempting to join the game of a livestreamer, either with pure intentions or to disrupt their gameplay.

Ironically enough, xQc was caught for stream sniping in the past. During the 2020 Fall Guys competition for GlitchCon, Lengyel was caught trying to peak at the streams of Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo.

This is because the gamertags of the characters do not align with the streamers' names, so the only way to know someone's identity would be to look at their stream.

xQc was banned from the tournament following the incident and issued a public apology. He returned to the tournament in 2021 and teamed up with Tyler "Tyler1" Steinkamp, who had criticized him during the stream sniping incident in 2020.

It is unknown whether the BrookeAB that xQc came across in his stream was the real Brooke or not. At the time of the match-up, she was not streaming on any platform.

