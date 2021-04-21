BrookeAB accidentally calls Tina the 'B-Word' on live stream, immediately regrets her decision

Brooke, also known online as BrookeAB, accidentally referred to fellow streamer TinaKitten using the B-word while on a live stream. As it wasn't intentional, BrookeAB was quick to apologize to Tina for accidentally swearing.

Most streamers are known to use profanity on their live streams, especially while gaming. However, if the stream is family friendly, like Ali "SypherPK" Hassan's one, they then refrain from using profanity on their streams.

BrookeAB accidentally swears on livestream

The incident took place during a live stream wherein BrookeAB had been streaming for an hour at a stretch. From the conversation, it can be perceived that Tina was supposed to join her for the stream, but she was late.

Tina goes on to say that she was sorry for being late and BrookeAB brushes it off. She immediately changes her stance and says that she should be mad at Tina for being late.

Both Tina and BrookeAB continued to go back and forth for a while, following which BrookeAB ended up using the B-word on stream. She did realize her mistake almost instantly, and began vehemently apologizing because she didn't want to offend Tina under any circumstance.

BrookeAB then asked Tina to use the same profanity against her, but Tina declined, because according to the streamer, it wasn't in her nature. Tina, however, wasn't mad at BrookeAB for that. She went on to say that it was completely fine, and that she was glad it was coming out.

Advertisement

"No that's okay. I'm glad it's coming out. I'm glad. This is what I need. This is exactly what I needed. Okay! No this is what I need. You know it. I know it. We all know it. Everyone knows it."

Overall, the clip is a perfect display of friendly banter. BrookeAB and TinaKitten are both seen playing Among Us with Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and a few other streamers occasionally. She streams on Twitch and can seen streaming games like Valorant, Call of Duty Warzone and Minecraft, among a few other games.