5 streamers who were caught flirting live on camera

Over recent weeks, we have talked about quite a few embarrassing, and sometimes terrible, things that streamers have been caught doing on camera. Some have been guilty of taking it a bit too far to get more views, and ended up getting banned. Others have been caught swearing and using questionable slang.

Regardless, most streamers in question have been able to salvage their careers, and their fan bases remain unfazed. Some streamers have also been caught flirting with colleagues, and even fans, on camera. Sometimes things worked out, while other incidents are pure cringe! One or two might others fall under the latter, but still work out in the end.

We look at five streamers who have been caught flirting on camera.

BrookeAB and Symfuhny

BrookeAB is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber with 231k subscribers on YouTube and 731k followers on Twitch. She primarily streams Fortnite, in addition to some other games like Minecraft and Valorant.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

Symfuhny is also primarily a Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He plays for the NRG Fortnite team, and has around 2.3 million followers on Twitch. In the incident that you can see at the end of the article, Mason flirts awkwardly with BrookeAB. He even concedes that he googled tips for flirting just the night before, although it did not help.

Of course, the awkward flirting worked out, and the two streamers are now officially a couple.

Advertisement

Tfue

Well, if you are a Fortnite fan, you know who Tfue is. The controversial American streamer often ends up playing with random girls he meets on streams, and has been seen flirting live multiple times.

Image Credits: theesportsobservor.com

In this incident, he invited a girl to play with him and started complaining when he found out that she had another guy playing with her. In his own words, “I need to teach you a lesson for cheating on me with other guys.”

You can watch the incident in the video at the end of the article.

Myth and Pokimane

While these two would have been quite the power couple, things did not go as planned. While these streamers are now friends and have even played together multiple times since this incident, Pokimane was initially not impressed with Myth’s antics.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

In an awkward clip, she cringes at the amount of time Myth spends looking at her photographs. Further, she says that while she expects people to analyze different aspects of her, she is better off not knowing about it. You can watch her reaction in the video at the end of the next segment.

Hamlinz

Hamlinz is a notable Fortnite gamer who plays professionally for the Team SoloMid (TSM) team. He has around 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube, and about 2.1 million followers on Twitch.

Image Credits: alongtheboards.com

In the incident that you can see in the video below, Hamlinz is playing from an alternate account and talking in a different voice to make sure that the girl he is flirting with does not recognize him. However, she does find out and ends up mentioning her boyfriend. The Fortnite player was left unimpressed.

Faith and Symfuhny

This was another awkward moment featuring Symfuhny. Only this time, he was at the better end of things. Faith is a Canadian Twitch streamer with 152k followers on Twitch. In the incident that you can see below, she tries to flirt with Symfuhny, who just does not know how to reply!

Image Credits: youtube.com

We see an awkward ten-second pause, after which Symfuhny comes back and pretends that his mike was not working. Unfazed, Faith goes on and tries to get a response from Symfuhny, who dodges her attempts again.

You can watch most of the incidents mentioned above in this video.