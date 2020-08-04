Top 5 Twitch streamers who took it too far (and got banned)

We have, in the past, discussed about the popularity of Streaming platforms like Twitch. The platform saw a total of 2.3 billion viewing hours in the final quarter of 2019 alone. As a result of this popularity, Twitch takes its community guidelines and rules very seriously.

Not obeying the rules can easily lead to a streamer getting banned. In this article, we look at five streamers who have in the past taken things a bit too far and got banned in the process.

Joey Salads

Joey Salads is a former Twitch streamer and current YouTuber who posts pranks and social experiments. He has around 2.75 million subscribers on YouTube. Joey Salads got banned from Twitch because he uploaded a video in which a friend of his was spraying him with a pepper spray.

Image Credits: youtube.com

The video went viral, and Twitch ended up banning him for ‘self-harm’. You can watch the video at the end of the article.

Amouranth

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is a cosplayer and streamer who has, in the past, been accused of posting sexually explicit content. For the same, she has been banned twice. Both the bans were temporary.

Image Credits: win.gg

Amouranth has a total of 1.4 million followers on Twitch. Her second ban came because Twitch found her Patreon rewards, which is a membership platform for fans who can donate in exchange for rewards, to be a bit too sexual. You can watch the video at the end of the article for further details.

Advertisement

Tfue

Tfue has had quite a few controversies in the past. He has been banned multiple times both by Twitch and Fortnite. He has also been involved in a series of lawsuits with the Faze clan, of which he still is a part of.

Image Credits: essentiallysports.com

Back in 2018, he took things a little too far when he was caught using the N-word live on stream. As one would expect, he got banned. However, the ban was overturned when it was found that the slur was not used in a racial manner. You can look at the incident in the video below.

Zoie Burgher

Zoie Burgher is an American YouTuber and former Twitch streamer who has more than a million subscribers on YouTube. Her streams in the past have been explicit, particularly her COD streams, where she has stripped multiple times and celebrated wins by ‘twerking’.

Image Credits: twitter.com

However, this eventually led to her ban, as she appeared to not at all care about Twitch’ Community Guidelines. You can watch the video at the end of the article for further details.

mang0

mang0, whose real name is Joseph Manuel Marquez, is an American Twitch streamer who is widely considered to be one of the best players in Super Smash Bros. He has more than 320k followers on his Twitch channel.

Image Credits: youtube.com

However, during this incident, he was playing games live on his stream while drinking. Things got so worse that he ended up passing out in front of his viewers. This was against Twitch’s Policy, and the platform banned him temporarily. You can watch the video below to see many of the above-mentioned incidents.