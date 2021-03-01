"I'm embarrassed and mad": Symfuhny responds to clip of him allegedly saying the N-word

Twitch streamer Symfuhny has been in hot water recently after being accused of using the N-word. He has finally responded to the controversy, claiming that he did not use the N-word.

Symfuhny was quite adamant that he did not use the slur. He stated that he jumbled a couple of words, which eventually sounded like the N-word. The streamer has not budged from this stance.

It shouldn't make you laugh. It should make you think that there's no factual evidence that he said. A lot of people heard the "N" word. A lot of people, don't. I choose to believe in his character. He's a good person. — Lucas (@lucasgregory27) March 1, 2021

Symfuhny used a “TwitLonger” to message his fans and those concerned. TwitLonger is a popular way to send out elongated tweets. He made a very detailed and thorough post, particularly addressing those who thought he used the N-word.

I know lots of people that have done shit abd I've said to myself "they would have never did some shit like that" Sym a hoe and he know what he did. — DennisIsBastardMan (@welllllpp) March 1, 2021

Many who defended him stated that it is common for him to jumble words.

Symfuhny references his stutter in the post:

“If you watch my stream often you know that I stutter and speak too quickly, which is something I’ve had my whole life. More than anything, I'm embarrassed and mad at myself that I jumbled my words so bad that I have to write this at all.”

People who know him are claiming that he isn’t the type of person to use the slur. Streamers like Myth and xQc have also defended him publicly.

anybody who knows you knows that you never have and never will say that word. people who don’t watch your stream don’t know 1)how good of a person you are and 2) about your speech issues. your friends would be the first to educate you if we really thought you said that. love you! — brooke ♡ (@brookeab) March 1, 2021

We’ve lived together for over a year now and I can say with full confidence that I know that word isn’t part of your vocabulary. You wouldn’t hurt a fly and you’re always willing to go the extra mile to help others. I’m proud of you for not just turning a blind eye. — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) March 1, 2021

Known you for almost 4 years now and one thing i've learned is that you are one of the most genuine and nicest people in the community. Luv ya Sym 💙 — TSM Emad (@EmadGG) March 1, 2021

Symfuhny has offered no other comment or statement.

Symfuhny's statements have divided the internet

Symfuhny has gotten over one thousand responses to his TwitLonger, and Twitter users are now debating if he's lying or not. It's easy to see the reasoning of those who believe he's lying and those who think he's speaking the truth.

Fuckin hell he said it? Can people not come to terms with that. Tell you what...if you can get me words that sound the same, and come into context with what he was talking about, and is what Mason said, then I’ll believe. Otherwise, it’s clear to see he said the n-word. — ExoBen (@YoutubeHoneyP) March 1, 2021

same thing happened with xqc and we all know how fast he tends to speak — ✇ (@crucivic) March 1, 2021

you can literally tell you said 'I think uhh', this cancel culture shit needs to fkn stop it's actually getting stupid. — Sebi (@SSebi_) March 1, 2021

The side that claims Symfuhny used the N-word is offering the clip as proof. They have turned it up and slowed it down to prove he used the slur.

basically denies it all regardless of all the clips that clearly say the nword like this one https://t.co/XotOuVbivH — YTJustVibing (@JustVibingYt) March 1, 2021

Symfuhny is trying his best to put the controversy behind him. There has been no comment from Twitch regarding the issue.

