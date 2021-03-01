"I'm embarrassed and mad": Symfuhny responds to clip of him allegedly saying the N-word

Twitch streamer Symfuhny has been in hot water recently after being accused of using the N-word. He has finally responded to the controversy, claiming that he did not use the N-word.
Symfuhny was quite adamant that he did not use the slur. He stated that he jumbled a couple of words, which eventually sounded like the N-word. The streamer has not budged from this stance.
Symfuhny used a “TwitLonger” to message his fans and those concerned. TwitLonger is a popular way to send out elongated tweets. He made a very detailed and thorough post, particularly addressing those who thought he used the N-word.
Many who defended him stated that it is common for him to jumble words.
Symfuhny references his stutter in the post:
“If you watch my stream often you know that I stutter and speak too quickly, which is something I’ve had my whole life. More than anything, I'm embarrassed and mad at myself that I jumbled my words so bad that I have to write this at all.”
People who know him are claiming that he isn’t the type of person to use the slur. Streamers like Myth and xQc have also defended him publicly.
Symfuhny has offered no other comment or statement.
Symfuhny's statements have divided the internet
Symfuhny has gotten over one thousand responses to his TwitLonger, and Twitter users are now debating if he's lying or not. It's easy to see the reasoning of those who believe he's lying and those who think he's speaking the truth.
The side that claims Symfuhny used the N-word is offering the clip as proof. They have turned it up and slowed it down to prove he used the slur.
Symfuhny is trying his best to put the controversy behind him. There has been no comment from Twitch regarding the issue.
