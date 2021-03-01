“I really didn’t say it, I swear”: Symfuhny denies using the ‘n’ word on stream

A clip surfaced recently appearing to show Mason “Symfuhny” Lanier using a racial slur. However, he has denied such claims and addressed the issue that has caused havoc in the community.

It all went down on February 27th when the Twitch streamer was talking to fellow creator Ali “Myth” Kabbani. The video went viral on Twitter and Reddit, allegedly showing the former using the ‘n’ word.

Symfuhny didn’t tackle the issue immediately, instead justifying his actions earlier today.

“I would like to say, first of all, I didn’t say it. A lot of people are like, ‘It’s about being accountable, just admit to it,’ dude, I’ve literally never, I’ve never had this word in my vocabulary, ever, okay? Ever, not once. But I mean, there’s a lot of people who think I said it, so I don’t really know what else I can do to defend myself but say I didn’t do it.”

Symfuhny also posted a TwitLonger message to address this issue. He stated that he felt very embarrassed, and he’s sorry that he jumbled all his words that made it sound like he was using the racial slur.

Symfuhny not banned by Twitch

Several streamers came out in support of the American, claiming that he never used the racial slur. Symfuhny has stated on several occasions that he has a tendency to stutter and ends up saying things that are seldom unclear, and this is what happened this time.

Since the incident, he has gone live a couple of times, alluding to the fact that Twitch has taken no action so far. It is possible that the Amazon-owned platform is monitoring the situation before reaching a conclusion.

Myth, also involved in the incident, came out in support of Symfuhny:

“He genuinely mumbled up some words, and it came out like that. If Symfuhny by rare chance did slip [up], I would be the first person to be having a conversation with [him] about why he cannot use that word.”

Symfuhny is one of the most beloved streamers on the platform. The entire incident has sent his fans into a state of frenzy. But with how things are shaping up, it is possible that he never uttered the word, and this is all a misunderstanding.

