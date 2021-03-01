Symfuhny allegedly says the N-Word on live stream, leaves the Internet divided

Symfuhny, a popular streamer, allegedly said the N-Word, but many aren't so sure that's what he actually said.

There’s a clip going around of Symfuhny potentially using the n word on stream. Although it may sound clear, waiting for a statement before tossing around the 100% accusation. FaZe Swagg has even responded to the clip. pic.twitter.com/HhskNECjzs — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) February 28, 2021

There is no confirmation as to what exactly he said. Some think that Symfuhny said the reappropriated version of the n-word, some think that he stuttered. The side that thinks he stuttered believes that he said "I think, uh" quickly.

Ima keep it a buck. It’s SYMFUHNY. Out of all people we think he SAID IT? I don’t think he said. Kids an idiot he probably stumbled some words. If I were to decide on what he was trying to say it would be “I think I’m down today” but obv syms an idiot so it came out wrong — sinpora - CO1AZO ROLLER KLASS WINNING FNCS! (@Sinporas) February 28, 2021

The reactions to this situation have been very mixed. Some are angry that he sounds like he said the n-word slur. They claim that he should not be using the term at all and that it has no place on Twitch.

??? To another brotha too? https://t.co/GyZ8UkxQwl — FaZe Swagg (@Swagg) February 28, 2021

I have over 30+ years in the word nigga, he said it lololol — BEARSNACKS (@BRSNKS1) February 28, 2021

Others who think he said the n-word complain that no one can say it on a stream. They also claim to hear the word very often, with one user even saying the blacklash is a form of taking away freedom of speech.

Yall getting out of pocket with this shit..no more freedom of speech... he has no intention of discriminating, insulting, or belittling him. Specially if he talking to his friend, here in TN people sayy it all the time, I hear it everyday. — xeMQZ_UP (@xeMqz) February 28, 2021

Bro the word “nigga” isn’t even bad stop with all the hate for fuck sales — itZTrusty 🔥💪🏻🔥 (@Stefan_Juric_10) February 28, 2021

Too many people here worried about what he said and not enough people discussing intent, which is far more relevant.



Even if he did say it, the intent behind its usage should be the key factor in deciding whether there’s a problem. — Macrike (@Macrike) February 28, 2021

Whole different context. Definitely no malice there. I mean to try and destroy this guys career over that? — donnie fox (@donniephizox) February 28, 2021

Users who claim Symfuhny never said the slur say that it sounds like he stuttered while speaking. They are sure that people are taking the situation out of hand and are angry that anyone would accuse Symfuhny of that behavior.

Why tf y’all making this into a big deal smh 🤦🏾‍♂️ he clearly fucking stutter There is literally more streamers that say the n word but y’all don’t cancel them smh this generation weird asf🤦🏾‍♂️ — luis (@38luis_) February 27, 2021

I have over 400 hours in his chat it was a stutter he didn’t say it — Mr.Hamburger_Gaming (@Mr_HamburgerTV) February 27, 2021

Seeing regulars in the community think of all people symfuhny would say some shit like that is mind blowing LMAO — Jordan (@j_craig8) February 27, 2021

Other Popular streamers have commented on the situation:

Myth defends Symfuhny https://t.co/2vzttLoz24 — Sir Jorge A Aguilar (@SirJAAguilar) February 28, 2021

What Symfuhny said is still very unclear. No one can say if the n-word was said or if it was a stutter and Symfunhy has yet to comment on it.

Twitch may get on the situation and ban Symfuhny over the controversy

He began trending over other big creators, commenting on his situation. Normally, clout can be considered good, just because it gains fame. This kind of clout, however, is very bad because of the implications of having said that kind of slur over Twitch.

Right now I believe I got suspended because @TwitchSupport misheard my f*ck it (in clip below) for a homophobic slur. Similar to Forsen. So I made another appeal, again this is only speculation since Twitch never showed me the flagged content. https://t.co/dCPugcarMW — C9 Ziqo (@Ziqoftw) January 25, 2021

Twitch is very direct about their feelings on using a slur, as seen when C9 Ziqo was banned when Twitch thought that he used a homophobic slur. If Twitch thinks that Symfuhny used the slur, even if it's still speculative, they will initiate the ban.

Only time will tell if Twitch will step in and give a verdict on the controversy.

